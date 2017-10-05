Sky440 Heating Up in Fourth Quarter

Getting Current Imminent; Acquisition, Crypto Data and Grow Vessel Updates Coming Soon

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Sky440, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SKYF) announced today that it is closing in on regaining its current status on OTC Markets with major updates on acquisition, crypto data and Grow Vessel developments scheduled to be released once the company is current.

During the third and fourth quarter of 2017, the company began the process of having the skull and crossbones removed and ultimately becoming current, including engaging its accounting firm, filling of the fiscal year 2016 and 2015 annual summary and financial reports with OTC, filing the fiscal year 2017 quarterly summary reports for the first and second quarter with OTC, bringing the company current in Nevada, including payment of all fees, and paying the OTC annual fees. In addition, Sky440 will be posting updated quarterly summary reports and quarterly financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of fiscal year 2017 with OTC in a few days. Once those reports have been uploaded to OTC, the company will be current with its reporting requirements for OTC. The final step in the getting current process will be the posting of the Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information. That letter will be posted shortly after the latest updated reports have been submitted to OTC.

As the company moves forward it will continue working on patents, trademarks and other significant intellectual property protections, especially in the area of crypto data development and related technologies. In addition, the company will look to expand its base through potential acquisitions that will augment Sky440's upcoming product line while ramping up the roll out of the company's Grow Vessel product line. Further, once current, Sky440's new web site is expected to be launched as its press releases and social media outreach move into high gear. The process the company has been going through will go a long way in keeping Sky440's shareholders protected as everything continues to fall into place. The company expects an action-packed fall and winter.

Sky440 with its two divisions: the Products Development Division (the 'PD Division') and the Marijuana Development Division (the 'MD Division'), is headquartered in Irvine California with a satellite office located in Orlando Florida.

The PD Division is planning to acquire and develop consumer-ready products and services with a focus on marketing and distribution through what is commonly known as direct marketing or direct response. The Company's initial plan is to source and develop high-quality consumer products in the beauty, skincare, fashion, entertainment, wellness and technology categories. Product development will be pursued via data analysis, market research, creative services, digital branding, customer engagement and marketing optimization. In addition, the PD Division will incorporate the Company's entertainment activities, including product development and publishing, with an emphasis on assisting the Company in the marketing and distribution of its overall product line.

To that extent, the Company intends that the PD Division will assist the MD Division in the branding, marketing and distribution of MD Division products.

In Sky440's MD Division, its primary focus and planning has been in the five general disciplines, including the development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of our Grow Vessel product line; Ancillary branded products and consulting services; Crypto data development, compliance, payment processing, medical billing, information portals and other Internet-based services; Real property, including the leasing and purchase of real estate; and International opportunities, specifically in potential acquisitions of data related companies.

The company is exploring potential acquisitions in the ancillary product side of the marijuana industry, including acquisition of companies that provide products or services geared towards patients and cannabis users. Furthermore, as stated above, it plans to focus on potential crypto related data and informational technology and services for the marijuana business. While pursuing potential land acquisitions in the states of Washington, California, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, a key consideration will be discipline on price paid for such real estate assets, as recent speculation has caused significant price increases.

The company has not engaged or authorized any third party to conduct any type of promotional activity, including spam emails, unsolicited faxes or news releases. The only official news and or updates will be provided directly by the company, either through regular tweets and or press releases, such as this release. Furthermore, the company is not the subject of any corporate action, including a disruptive corporate action, reverse merger, stock split or name change.

Additional information about Sky440 will be available soon on the Sky440 website at www.sky440.com and current updates are posted regularly on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sky440inc.

About Sky440:

