Skycure Achieves EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification

Department of Commerce Certification Highlights Skycure's Commitment to Privacy

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Skycure, the leader in mobile threat defense, today announced that it has received certification from the United States Department of Commerce EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework Program.

Skycure's mobile threat defense is used by many Global 2000 companies in the United States and the E.U. to protect their businesses and their employees from mobile cyberattacks. Skycure research indicates that mobile device users in Europe encounter more risky network incidents than their U.S. counterparts, on both iOS and Android devices.

Skycure Mobile Threat Defense proactively protects mobile devices from the broadest range of known and unknown threats, while delivering the privacy and mobile experience users expect along with visibility and deep intelligence for enterprise security admins.

"User privacy has always been one of the core values at Skycure," said Yair Amit, co-founder and CTO of Skycure. "Privacy is not just about data transfer, it's about protecting the private data on a device. Mobile devices know more about their users than any other piece of technology -- location, voice, video, email, browsing patterns, how they hold their phones, what their fingerprints look like. That's why Skycure was designed from the beginning as a way to protect mobile devices without compromising user privacy or the user experience. Privacy Shield certification is just the latest demonstration that we've continued our commitment."

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework was designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the European Commission, to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce. For more information about Privacy Shield, go to: https://www.privacyshield.gov.

For details and to learn more about how Skycure Mobile Threat Defense protects organizations and prevents cyber attacks without compromising the mobile user experience or privacy, visit www.skycure.com.

About Skycure

Skycure is the leader in mobile threat defense. Skycure's platform offers unparalleled depth of threat intelligence to predict, detect and protect against the broadest range of existing and unknown threats. Skycure's predictive technology uses a layered approach that leverages massive crowd-sourced threat intelligence, in addition to both device- and server-based analysis, to proactively protect mobile devices from malware, network threats, and app/OS vulnerability exploits. Skycure Research Labs have identified some of the most-discussed mobile device vulnerabilities of the past few years, including App-in-the-Middle, Accessibility Clickjacking, No iOS Zone, Malicious Profiles, Invisible Malicious Profiles, WifiGate and LinkedOut. The company was founded by security industry veterans Adi Sharabani and Yair Amit and is backed by Foundation Capital, Shasta Ventures, Pitango Venture Capital, New York Life, Mike Weider, Peter McKay, Lane Bess, and other strategic investors.