Skycure Experts to Present Vulnerabilities in Mobile Containers at RSA 2017

Mobile Threat Defense Leader Will Demonstrate Security Issues in the Work Features in Android

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Skycure, the leader in mobile threat defense, today announced that the co-founders of Skycure will present the company's latest mobile threat discovery at the RSA Conference USA 2017 next week in San Francisco. The presentation, titled "Mobile Containers--The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" will discuss mobile containers and their inherent limitations, from app level to OS level containers. As part of the presentation and in coordination with Google, the presenters will discuss issues recently uncovered within the work features in Android (formerly Android for Work) and provide a demonstration of techniques used by attackers to bypass the secure separation built into such a solution.

Adi Sharabani, co-founder and CEO of Skycure, and Yair Amit, co-founder and CTO of Skycure, are world-class security experts that have been among the top speakers on mobile exploits at RSA for the past several years. They are the experts that revealed the "Accessibility Clickjacking" Android vulnerability at last year's RSA USA conference which affected more than one billion users, and disclosed the "No iOS Zone" vulnerability in their 2015 RSA USA presentation.

Sharabani and Amit have also identified some of the most-discussed mobile device vulnerabilities of the past few years, such as Shared Cookies Stores Bug, iOS malicious profiles, HTTP Request Hijacking, LinkedOut, and Wi-Fi Gate.

Adi Sharabani led the security of IBM software products after the acquisition of Watchfire, a pioneer in the field of application security. Yair Amit has been active in the security industry for more than a decade and leads Skycure's research and vision and oversees its R&D center. Adi and Yair are top-rated speakers at known worldwide security conferences, such as RSA and OWASP.

WHAT: Mobile Containers--The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

For more information on the session, please visit:

https://www.rsaconference.com/events/us17/agenda/sessions/8074-mobile-containers-the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly

WHEN: Friday, February 17, 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. PT

WHERE: Moscone Center South, Room 307

San Francisco, CA 94103

About Skycure

Skycure is the leader in mobile threat defense. Skycure's platform offers unparalleled depth of threat intelligence to predict, detect and protect against the broadest range of existing and unknown threats. Skycure's predictive technology uses a layered approach that leverages massive crowd-sourced threat intelligence, in addition to both device- and server-based analysis, to proactively protect mobile devices from malware, network threats, and app/OS vulnerability exploits. Skycure Research Labs have identified some of the most-discussed mobile device vulnerabilities of the past few years, including Accessibility Clickjacking, No iOS Zone, Malicious Profiles, Invisible Malicious Profiles, WifiGate and LinkedOut. The company is backed by Foundation Capital, Shasta Ventures, Pitango Venture Capital, New York Life, Mike Weider, Peter McKay, Lane Bess, and other strategic investors.