Skycure Grows Leadership in Enterprise Mobile Threat Defense

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Skycure, the leader in mobile threat defense, today announced that the company closed 2016 with strong product, customer, and corporate growth. Demand for the company's mobile threat defense solution more than doubled, with Skycure signing new Fortune 500 customers, growing its strong customer foothold in healthcare and financial services, and expanding into the food and wine, manufacturing, and professional sports industries. Based on the growing demand, today Skycure also announced the addition of security industry veteran Jim Walsh as VP of Worldwide Sales. In 2016 Skycure tripled the number of devices it protects from cyber attacks, identified five times more malicious apps than in 2015, and detected nearly 350,000 mobile security incidents.

"2016 was a fully packed year for mobile security, and a game-changing year for Skycure," said Adi Sharabani, CEO of Skycure. "We saw the first major public exposure of sophisticated state-sponsored cyber espionage, and the evolution of mobile spyware technology for corporate espionage. Enterprises reacted with increased demand for mobile threat solutions. Skycure teamed up with AT&T and we've continued our amazing success in healthcare and financial services and expanded into new markets, now protecting many Fortune 500 companies from cyber attacks."

Marquee Customer and Partner Growth

Skycure continued its rapid growth in 2016, more than tripling the number of devices it protects, and adding new industry-leading enterprises to its roster. Skycure now protects the mobile devices of two Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies, one of the largest personal property insurance companies in the US, two of the top five largest healthcare insurance agencies in the US, a major professional sports team, a major specialty coffee retailer, and one of the largest wholesale beverage alcohol distributors in the United States. To get more information on how Skycure protects large enterprises, watch the video success stories:

"We can now fully embrace BYOD," said Amir Kadar, Director of IT Infrastructure at Ceragon Networks. "Our workers appreciate that Skycure mobile security protects everything -- whether work related or personal. My personal email, Facebook and LinkedIn are all protected. Sensitive data with our executives is holistically protected at every mobile vulnerability level: device, app, mobile OS and network. Going holistic is the only way to truly embrace BYOD. Plug every leak."

Skycure also expanded its partner network with large resellers and distributors to meet the demand for its mobile threat defense solutions. In October, the company partnered with AT&T to secure millions of the company's enterprise customer devices. In September, Skycure announced its partnership with Softchoice which manages the technology needs of thousands of corporate and public sector organizations across the United States and Canada.

Expanding Company Leadership

In order to meet the increasing demand for its solutions, Skycure today announced the addition of Jim Walsh as vice president of worldwide sales. Jim has a long and successful history in enterprise security. Most recently, Jim led Americas Sales at MobileIron and was instrumental in driving revenue to get the company to IPO. Prior to MobileIron, Jim held sales leadership positions at Symantec and Vontu. Jim is responsible for Skycure's global sales.

"Mobile threat defense is the biggest gap in enterprise security today and Skycure is positioned to solve this critical problem in the enterprise," said Jim Walsh, VP of worldwide sales for Skycure. "In my experience, a company needs to be strong in both security and mobility to succeed in this market. I've looked at all the Mobile Threat Defense players and spoken to customers, and it's clear to me that Skycure has the talent and technology to deliver in both mobility and security. I'm thrilled to be joining a company leading the industry and growing so quickly because of the massive demand for its solutions."

In addition to new sales leadership, Skycure also expanded its board of directors in 2016. In July, Skycure closed a $16.5 million round of funding, and added Foundation Capital general partner Paul Holland to the company's board of directors. Paul is a previous investor in MobileIron, and sits on the boards of CalStar Products, Dreambox Learning, InsideView and Simply Hired. Skycure also added Lane Bess, industry veteran and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks, as a private investor and advisor.

Security Research and Innovation

Skycure continued to lead the industry in security research in 2016 with a newly created Specialized Security Research team. As in previous years, the company discovered multiple mobile threats and vulnerabilities. In January 2016, Apple officially fixed an iOS vulnerability involving shared cookie stores and captive portals more than two and a half years after Skycure researchers discovered and disclosed the vulnerability to Apple. At the RSA conference in March, Skycure demonstrated malware that exploits an Android vulnerability called "Accessibility Clickjacking" affecting more than 1.3 billion Android devices. The company also continued to report on mobile threats with its quarterly Mobile Threat Intelligence Reports which dove into mobile risks in healthcare (Q4 2015), mobile malware (Q1 2016), executive mobile threats (Q2 2016), and mobile holiday shopping threats (Q3 2016).

Mature, Award-winning Platform

The Skycure platform continued its exponential growth throughout 2016 with strategic technology integrations, and platform expansions. The company partnered with Microsoft to integrate Skycure with Exchange and Office 365, and completed partner integrations with Citrix, and MobileIron.

Skycure identifies all types of threats, including zero-days. Skycure's crowd-sourced intelligence comes from all of the Skycure apps deployed globally to create the world's most complete picture of mobile threats, including networks, malware and OS vulnerabilities. In 2016, Skycure grew this knowledge to protect its customers from today's most advanced cyber attacks. The Skycure platform:

Scanned more than 1.8 million new WiFi hotspots

Conducted more than 250 million network tests

Analyzed more than 15 million app installations

Identified more than 16,000 malicious app installations

Detected nearly 350,000 mobile security incidents

Identified more than 2.5 million OS vulnerability incidents





Skycure was recognized multiple times in 2016 for its product and technical innovation with the following awards:

Awards:

2016 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year Award for Mobile Enterprise Security

Cyber Defense Magazine Award 2016 for the Next Gen Mobile Endpoint Security

CyberSecurity Excellence Award Winner for Mobile Security

Customer Aetna was Named 2016 ISE ® North America Health Care Project Award Nominee

North America Health Care Project Award Nominee CIO Review 20 Most Promising BYOD Solution Providers 2016





