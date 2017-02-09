Skycure integrates with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security to Defend Against Mobile Threats

Skycure Integration Empowers Customers to Provide Secure Mobile Productivity

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Skycure, the leader in mobile threat defense, today announced that it is working with Microsoft to integrate its award-winning Skycure platform with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS). The combination of Skycure and Microsoft EMS allows organizations to more confidently address the needs of today's mobile workforce, ensuring that devices are risk-free and secure before accessing corporate resources.

Skycure's integration with EMS provides mobile device threat intelligence directly to Microsoft Intune, providing additional inputs into Intune's device compliance settings. The integration allows Intune to dynamically control access to corporate resources and data based on Skycure's real-time analysis. The combination of Skycure and Microsoft EMS allows IT administrators to set rules based on risk-level or compliance regulations that automatically regulate users' and devices' access to services.

"When your business is financial services, security is paramount," said Jamie Hammock, Vice President IT Infrastructure & Business Continuity at Private Advisors, LLC. "We've been searching for a solution that provides both management and security for mobile so we were very pleased at the simple and smooth combination of Skycure into Microsoft EMS. Plus, our employees love it. The 'network threats near you' feature lets them actually see where threats are on a map and they feel safe that Skycure protects their data, allowing them the freedom to work from anywhere."

Skycure is the only solution that identifies and protects against the four families of mobile threats (Physical, Malware, Network and Vulnerabilities) via an app publicly available to download in the Google Play or App Store. Skycure's multi-pronged threat identification approach, which includes device, server and crowd-sourcing analysis, allows Skycure to identify known and unknown threats all without infringing on end user experience and privacy. The integration gives customers the following benefits:

Seamless integration with Microsoft EMS

Holistic, multi-layered mobile security with real-time, risk-based conditional access

Stand-alone protection above and beyond the integrated protections with the EMM

Enterprise-grade, public app that doesn't require sideloading for easy deployment and maintenance

Negligible impact on user experience, performance, or battery

Massive, crowd-sourced mobile threat intelligence engine with the ability to anticipate zero-day threats, and visibility into millions of legitimate and malicious apps, and benign and suspicious networks

The advantage of Skycure's unparalleled cybersecurity research, which has uncovered a number of the most well-known mobile vulnerabilities and malicious exploits

"By combining our threat intelligence with Microsoft EMS, you can defend devices and enforce policy based on real-time risk assessment," said Yair Amit, co-founder and CTO of Skycure. "Customers get the benefit of mobility to secure their growth, and a combination of Microsoft and Skycure to secure their mobility."

Andrew Conway, General Manager of Product Marketing for Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security, added, "Mobile threat defense is becoming an important need in the enterprise, but it can be tricky to protect devices that are used for a mix of personal and professional activities. Skycure's integration with Microsoft EMS provides protection for a wide range of devices that access corporate data, while making it as easy as possible for IT teams to configure."

Skycure's integration with Microsoft EMS is currently in private preview with select customers. Go to https://www.skycure.com/skycure-microsoft-integration/ for more information. For details and to learn more about how Skycure Mobile Threat Defense protects organizations and prevents cyber attacks without compromising the mobile user experience or privacy, visit www.skycure.com.

About Skycure

Skycure is the leader in mobile threat defense. Skycure's platform offers unparalleled depth of threat intelligence to predict, detect and protect against the broadest range of existing and unknown threats. Skycure's predictive technology uses a layered approach that leverages massive crowd-sourced threat intelligence, in addition to both device- and server-based analysis, to proactively protect mobile devices from malware, network threats, and app/OS vulnerability exploits. Skycure Research Labs have identified some of the most-discussed mobile device vulnerabilities of the past few years, including Accessibility Clickjacking, No iOS Zone, Malicious Profiles, Invisible Malicious Profiles, WifiGate and LinkedOut. The company is backed by Foundation Capital, Shasta Ventures, Pitango Venture Capital, New York Life, Mike Weider, Peter McKay, Lane Bess, and other strategic investors.