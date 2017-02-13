Exclusive QuikDeck distribution agreement includes six European countries: Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

WAUKESHA, WI and MEERSSEN, NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - SkyDeck Europe BV has finalized an agreement with Safway Group for the exclusive distribution of Safway's QuikDeck Suspended Access System in six European countries: Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The distribution agreement reflects the growing global need for a strong, safe, stable suspended work platform for a range of projects, from bridge maintenance and restoration, to offshore and industrial applications.

"We expect QuikDeck to be well received in Europe," said Jerry Dolly, manager of Safway's Bridge and Specialty Products Division. "Customers will benefit greatly from the increase in safety and productivity that only QuikDeck can deliver."

QuikDeck solutions fit perfectly in the vision of Ronny van Baal, CEO of SkyDeck Europe BV and Sky Access BV. "We want to create a safer working environment -- especially in difficult to reach areas."

QuikDeck features a unique modular design that allows an "in the air" build-out of a broad, rigid work platform. From an initial QuikDeck platform, sections can be rapidly added using materials staged on sections previously erected all without any support from below. QuikDeck can be engineered to span large areas, fit unique shapes, withstand high loads at a 4:1 safety factor, and be combined with other access solutions such as supported scaffolding. Its easy installation saves on labor and moves projects along efficiently.

"Market demand for a suspended work platform able to withstand heavier loads has been on the rise," said van Baal. "QuikDeck can easily handle loads of up to 360 kg/m2 and is safer and faster to erect."

QuikDeck has been marketed in North America since 2006 and has been introduced in Brazil, the Middle East, Africa, New Zealand and Japan. In October 2015, SkyDeck Europe BV installed its first QuikDeck platform in the atrium of the Rijkswaterstaat building in Maastricht in the Netherlands. "By using QuikDeck, there was no interference in the daily activities inside the Rijkswaterstaat building," explained van Baal, "and the atrium's beautiful stone floor was protected from the damage that more traditional scaffold could have caused."

About SkyDeck Europe

SkyDeck Europe BV is the official and exclusive distributor of QuikDeck in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Although SkyDeck Europe BV is relatively new in the market, CEO Ronny van Baal has more than 10 years of experience solving technical access challenges through his company Sky-Access BV. For more information visit www.skydeck-europe.eu or www.sky-access.com.

About Safway Group

With more than 115 locations in the U.S. and Canada and distribution channels worldwide, Safway Group delivers high-performance multiservice solutions -- THE SMART WAY®. Offering the widest range of equipment and the greatest depth of expertise in access, scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing and coatings, Safway Group companies include All-American Scaffold; CL Coatings; Dalco; Industrial Coatings & Fireproofing; MobleySafway; New England Scaffolding; Redi Solutions; Safway Atlantic; Safway Services; Safway Services Canada; S&E Bridge & Scaffold; and Swing Staging. With the most advanced engineering team; an exclusive project management system; award-winning safety; and exclusive solutions like Spider®, Power Climber Wind® and the QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, Safway Group companies design and implement innovative, quality solutions at the lowest installed cost for projects of any size and scope. Safway has been an industry leader since 1936, serving the petrochemical, oil and gas, power, refining, marine, manufacturing, transportation and commercial construction industries worldwide. For more information about Safway Group, visit: www.safwaygroup.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/13/11G130108/Images/QuikDeck_in_action-0de47617b49cbd3e8defbde468041674.JPG