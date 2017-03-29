SkyKick Cloud Backup and Migration Suites Achieve HIPAA and Privacy Shield Certification

Compliance benefits come at no additional cost for SkyKick's thousands of partners that have healthcare and European presence

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - SkyKick (www.skykick.com), a global provider of cloud management software for information technology (IT) solution partners, today announced that SkyKick Cloud Backup and SkyKick Migration Suites are now compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework. The certifications, which come at no additional cost to existing SkyKick products, provide additional assurance that sensitive customer data is being handled securely around the globe.

"We take data security and privacy very seriously, and our products have always been in line with important regulations. However, the HIPAA and Privacy Shield certifications eliminate the overhead of outside compliance management and provides our partners significant peace of mind," said Brad Younge, SkyKick co-founder and CTO. "The number of SkyKick IT partners managing cloud deployments in healthcare and in Europe has grown tremendously over the past year, and we're working hard to make it even easier for them to handle sensitive data."

HIPAA provides data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information. SkyKick's HIPAA compliance allows partners handling protected health information (PHI) to meet physical, network and process security requirements when using SkyKick's products for cloud migration and backup. Now, if a SkyKick partner works with companies that must comply with HIPAA regulations, or if it is considering pursuing or specializing in serving businesses in this industry, SkyKick offers a HIPAA-compliant platform to migrate, backup and manage customers in the cloud. In addition, SkyKick will sign HIPAA Business Associate Agreements (BAA) with partners to meet HIPAA requirements.

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework provides companies in both the U.S. and Europe with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data between the EU, Switzerland and the U.S. Compliance with Privacy Shield ensures IT providers can freely move information between Europe and the U.S. using SkyKick.

SkyKick Cloud Backup provides cloud-to-cloud backup, unlimited storage and one-click restore of lost Office 365 data. The SkyKick Migration Suites allow IT consultants, system integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and other IT partners to automate an entire Office 365 migration project from initial sales to project completion.

For more information about SkyKick's HIPAA and Privacy Shield compliance, go here.

