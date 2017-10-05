SkyKick Expands European Operations to Support Global Demand for Cloud Management Platform

Doubles number of European employees and moves into a larger Amsterdam-based European headquarters to support partner growth in region

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS and SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - SkyKick (www.skykick.com), a global provider of cloud management software for information technology (IT) solution partners, announced today that it will be establishing a significantly larger European headquarters and increasing the number of European employees to continue to serve its global partner base. SkyKick's European headquarters will be located along with Amazon, Uber and other U.S.-based tech companies in the new Amsterdam Spaces Amstel building called "The Cloud." Along with the move, the company will be doubling its European employee count.

"The number of European companies that are moving their business to the cloud continues to skyrocket. In fact, after exceptional growth in 2015, technology analyst firm IDC estimates that through 2020, public cloud services in Western Europe will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26.1 percent," said SkyKick EMEA General Manager Kathryn Saducas. "SkyKick is committed to meeting the unique needs of our international partners and helping them succeed in the cloud. We're excited to invest to help our European partners tap into the vast cloud market opportunity."

The larger Amsterdam office will house the first SkyKick Support Center outside the U.S., ensuring around the clock customer support in the region along with local language capabilities. SkyKick will also add more sales and operations employees at its Amsterdam office.

According to a recent report by Research and Markets, the European cloud computing industry generated $18.9 billion in 2016 compared to a recent report by Gartner that estimated spending worldwide on cloud services was $246.8 billion in 2016. By further expanding into Europe, SkyKick intends to help partners in the region grow their cloud profitability.

"Despite strong cloud growth and Europe's position as one of the world's leading economies, there is still a large cloud market growth opportunity here," said SkyKick Vice President of Global, Eric Jewett. "European privacy rules can complicate cloud operations, but SkyKick's move today -- coupled with recent data center expansions in Europe -- empowers partners to better help their customers navigate and leverage cloud opportunities in the region."

SkyKick recently announced support for cloud migrations and backup to Microsoft's new data centers in Magdeburg and Frankfurt, Germany through the SkyKick Cloud Management Platform. This move enables IT partners to use SkyKick to increase cloud business for data-conscious customers in Germany, the European Union and the European Free Trade Association.

SkyKick will continue to have employees in the U.K., and it also has global offices in Sydney and Tokyo. The company will host a grand opening celebration for its new Amsterdam office tonight from 18:30-22:30 at the Sky Lounge in the DoubleTree Amsterdam Centraal.

About SkyKick

SkyKick is a global provider of cloud management software for IT solution partners. Its products help build successful cloud businesses by making it easy and efficient for IT providers to migrate, backup and manage their customers in the cloud. Over 5,000 partners in more than 125 countries use SkyKick's products to accelerate their cloud business, and the company has won numerous awards including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year, Red Herring Top 100 North America winner and the 2nd fastest growing technology company in Washington state according to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. SkyKick is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Amsterdam, Sydney and Tokyo. For more information visit skykick.com.