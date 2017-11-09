SkyKick Named One of the Fastest Growing North American Companies for 2nd Year in a Row

Cloud management software company 129th fastest growing in North America and fifth fastest in Washington state based on revenue growth according to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - SkyKick (www.skykick.com), a global provider of cloud management software for information technology (IT) solution partners, announced today that it has been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for a second straight year. SkyKick ranked number 129 overall and number five in Washington state in the ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. SkyKick made Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 based on an audit by Deloitte of SkyKick's 2013 to 2016 fiscal year revenue growth. The company's revenue grew 899 percent during this period.

"Receiving this award is a continued testament to the immense transformational nature of the cloud. The global demand from IT partners for solutions that allow them to help move, protect and manage businesses in the cloud continues to intensify," said SkyKick co-CEO and co-Founder Evan Richman. "Without the hard work of our team and the valuable relationships with our global partners, none of this would be possible. Moving forward, we're going to continue to grow our business by being laser-focused on making cloud-focused IT partners as successful as possible."

SkyKick was founded with the mission to help IT technology partners be more successful in the cloud. Since receiving this award in 2016, SkyKick has continued to evolve rapidly, recently announcing the opening of a larger European headquarters in Amsterdam. In mid-2017, the company also released major enhancements to its Cloud Management Platform that provide partners with more efficiency and profitability in their IT cloud projects. Its cloud management platform helps more than 5,000 partners across over 125 countries easily and efficiently migrate, backup and manage their customers in the cloud.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

SkyKick is a global provider of cloud management software for IT solution partners. Its products help build successful cloud businesses by making it easy and efficient for IT providers to migrate, backup and manage their customers in the cloud. Over 5,000 partners in more than 125 countries use SkyKick's products to accelerate their cloud business, and the company has won numerous awards including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year, Red Herring Top 100 North America winner and one of the fastest growing technology company in North America according to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. SkyKick is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Amsterdam, Sydney and Tokyo. For more information visit skykick.com.