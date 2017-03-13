Skyya Announces Host of Start-up Clients to its Roster, Spurring Agency Growth Across its Core Urban Mobility, Consumer Goods and Consumer Electronics Practice Areas

Agency to spearhead national PR, media strategy, consumer events and activations, influencer and social media for CycleBoard, PangeaBed, Rad Power Bikes and Vaportronix

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Skyya, an award-winning public relations and marketing communications agency, today announced that it has expanded its client roster with the addition of four start-up clients following a number of competitive pitches. Skyya has been appointed Agency of Record (AOR) to increase the visibility of CycleBoard, PangeaBed, Rad Power Bikes and Vaportronix in North America. Skyya will service the new accounts through teams located in the company's Minneapolis and New York City offices.

Skyya has an extensive portfolio of clients ranging from technology start-ups to challenger brands and publicly traded global companies. The company will use its market-proven communications expertise to execute fully-integrated communications strategies for each brand that harness the power of media and influencer relations, brand strategy, marketing, events, awards and social media across its consumer electronics, urban mobility and consumer goods practice.

"We're proud to add these four distinct and disruptive start-ups and challenger brands to our growing roster," said Susan Donahue, Managing Partner, Skyya NYC. "Our sequential growth is a testament to the evolution of Skyya from a pure-bred PR firm to a full-service marketing communications agency. At Skyya, we go beyond what's expected or required from our client engagements, and that winning service model and expertise is fueling our growth."

Skyya has been appointed AOR to increase visibility and to amplify the following brands:

PangeaBed - Disrupting the bed-in-a-box market by reimaging sleep fitness with the world's only Copper-infused Talalay Latex mattress for active, health-conscious and fitness enthusiasts.





Rad Power Bikes - Headquartered in Seattle, Rad Power Bikes is a direct-to-consumer electric bike manufacturer offering an expanding lineup of top-of-the-line e-bikes and accessories for riders ranging from city-dweller to off-road adrenaline junkies, with incredible design at an affordable price.





Vaportronix - Miami-based Vaportronix's patented VQ product line-up provides consumers with a high-quality, convenient and discreet way to vape virtually anywhere through its one-of-a-kind hybrid smartphone cases and accessories.





CycleBoard - Based out of Newport Beach, Calif., CycleBoard is redefining urban mobility with its three-wheeled electric stand-up, lean-to-steer electric scooters, transforming the way people move in their local environment.





"We are thrilled to partner with these exciting and innovative new clients as we continue to expand our presence in the urban mobility, consumer goods, CE and technology sectors," said Derek Peterson, Managing Partner, Skyya Minneapolis. "The world continues to change and evolve at an amazing pace, and we are honored to play a key role in helping each of these companies shape and disrupt the narrative in their markets."

About Skyya

Founded in 2008, Skyya is an award-winning, Public Relations and strategic marketing communications agency with unparalleled experience serving the unique needs of innovative brands across North America and in EMEA. Skyya works with clients ranging from pioneering technology startups to challenger brands and publicly traded global companies. With a service portfolio that spans public relations, strategic marketing, social and digital communications, Skyya's highly experienced and energetic team brings a wealth of talent and commitment to provide inspired programs that surround our clients' brands. Skyya helps them stand out with the messages, ideas, audiences and campaigns that create brand loyalists and drive significant business results for technology, consumer goods, and mobility brands. To learn more please visit http://skyya.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.