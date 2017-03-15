Slack Challenger, Flock to Take On Additional $25 Million Investment; Adds Multilingual Support, Expands Globally

Enterprise Communication and Collaboration Platform Now in the US, UK, India, Brazil, Russia and Spain

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Flock, the fastest and slickest enterprise communication and collaboration platform, today announced that CEO Bhavin Turakhia plans to invest $25 million into the company to enhance product innovation and meet global demand. The added funding is in addition to the self-made tech billionaire's original investment of $20 million. As the company closes in on Slack for a larger share of the enterprise market, it also announced that it has expanded to Brazil, the U.K., Russia, and Spain, with the addition of native language support in each country.

"Since Flock entered the market, we've experienced significant global traction with 200 percent growth. Accelerated demand for the need to increase efficiency across teams has provided us with every reason to continue to expand globally and for me to prepare to invest additional capital," said Turakhia. "At Flock, we are deeply committed to enhancing team and organizational productivity. Recent surveys and interviews with our global users clearly demonstrates that over 80 percent of professionals prefer using software in their native language. We immediately made it a priority to develop multilingual support for our users worldwide."

"Flock has helped teams across the globe improve collaboration, efficiency, and productivity by 30 percent," added Turakhia, based on survey data of current users. "Flock also boosts transparency at work, and reduces time consuming email and in-person meetings by 50 percent."

The latest version of the app comes with one of its strongest feature updates. Among the new features added to Flock:

Public Channels - Users, especially those within large and growing teams, can use this new feature to easily discover and join meaningful conversations that are of interest to them within the team.





- Users, especially those within large and growing teams, can use this new feature to easily discover and join meaningful conversations that are of interest to them within the team. Announcement Channel - Team admins can use this one-way channel to broadcast information that impacts entire teams, departments or companies.





- Team admins can use this one-way channel to broadcast information that impacts entire teams, departments or companies. Shared To-Dos App - While users could always create to-dos, the new shared To-Dos app lets users assign tasks with due dates to anyone, including themselves. This makes it easier for them to manage their teams' schedules and tasks, all in one place.





- While users could always create to-dos, the new shared To-Dos app lets users assign tasks with due dates to anyone, including themselves. This makes it easier for them to manage their teams' schedules and tasks, all in one place. Favorites App - This app lets users bookmark important messages in a chat so that they can get back to it at a later time by simply viewing saved information on the Flock sidebar. This app helps users prioritize and organize information, without losing anything important.





About Flock

Flock is a team messaging and collaboration platform packed with tons of productivity innovations. Flock drives efficiency and boosts speed of execution. Scalable and platform-agnostic, Flock has a simple, clutter-free and intuitive interface. While Flock provides the team messaging backbone, FlockOS transforms it into an ecosystem of workplace apps with Flock at the center. FlockOS -- the World's First Chat Operating System -- is the powerful platform which enables developers to build apps, bots and integrations on top of Flock. Flock is supported across all platforms, including Desktop (Windows and Mac), Mobile (iOS and Android), and the Web.

