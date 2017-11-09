Slalom's Canadian delivery centre adds 75 high tech jobs in Canada servicing over 40 companies in first year

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - Slalom, the purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its technology delivery centre. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, its rapidly growing team of 75 Agile engineering experts are helping companies throughout Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. accelerate innovation and solve their biggest challenges.

As an innovation hub, Slalom's Toronto delivery centre enables Slalom teams to work in close proximity to their clients to propose, create, and implement technology solutions, quickly and under one roof. This collaborative approach -- doing work with clients versus to clients -- is having a very positive impact as indicated by Slalom's high scores from both a client satisfaction and an employee engagement perspective. And it's attracting Canada's most sought after tech talent to work on challenging and meaningful work for a wide variety of clients.

"We are changing the way technology solutions are delivered," said Wayne Ingram, general manager of Slalom Canada. "In the past, many North American firms were forced to look at economical offshore solutions to best serve clients. Today, we need intelligence and creativity, prioritizing quality over quantity to develop effective solutions for our clients. A local delivery centre in Toronto means we're able to collaborate closely with our clients to understand their business objectives and create solutions to their problems in record time."

This is Slalom's fifth delivery centre in its delivery network, with others in Boston, Chicago, Houston, and Seattle. The Toronto delivery centre opened in October 2016 to create a collaborative technology hub inside the company and serve clients with a highly knowledgeable, team-based approach to problem solving. The decision to open its fifth delivery centre was a strategic one that's paying off, enabling Slalom to attract skilled Canadian engineering talent and reap the benefits of the rich technical skills available in Canada.

"Toronto and Waterloo have created ecosystems to develop some of the world's most talented engineers who want challenging, modern, and relevant work that stretches their skills," said Anthony Gerkis, managing director of Slalom Canada. "These engineers want to work on high-performing teams, and in collaborative partnership with our clients. They join Slalom so that they can use their technology expertise and passion to create extraordinary solutions for our clients."

Slalom's delivery network was founded in 2012 with the goal of creating custom-built digital products and solutions through close, collaborative partnerships in the clients' own time zones-something other companies' offshore models couldn't provide. The centers are located near Slalom offices and provide regional, remote delivery capabilities at scale.

Slalom officially opened its first Canadian location in Toronto in June 2015, and has continued to expand its Canadian offering to meet the demand of its mid-sized to large clients. Slalom Canada has quickly grown to a team of more than 180 employees working in its Toronto office at 8 King Street East. Canadian clients have gravitated to Slalom's way of working. As a result, the team aspires to grow by 60%+ next year and continue to make its positive mark within the Canadian corporate ecosystem.

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, with solutions spanning business advisory, customer experience, technology, and analytics. We partner with companies to push the boundaries of what's possible-together. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Slalom has organically grown to over 4,700 employees. We were named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017 and are regularly recognized by our employees as a best place to work. You can find us in 25 cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Learn more at slalom.com.