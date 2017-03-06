Slate Office REIT Reports Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the "REIT"), a leading owner of office properties in Canada, announced today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Senior management is hosting a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 10, 2017 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT. The dial-in details can be found below.

"Our focus throughout 2016 was to create value for unitholders through the disciplined execution of our strategy," said Scott Antoniak, the REIT's Chief Executive Officer. "That strategy -- acquiring quality, stable office assets that have been overlooked by others and employing best-in-class asset management -- remains the foundation of everything we do."

Quarterly Highlights

Q4 2016 year-over-year same-property net operating income ("NOI") increased by 4.8%.

Rental revenue increased by $5.1 million to $35.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.

Completed 59,834 square feet of new leasing in the quarter, representing 26,834 square feet of new lease deals and 33,000 square feet of lease renewals. Leasing spreads in the quarter were 4.9% over expiring or in-place rents.

Net income and comprehensive income for the quarter increased by $1.4 million to $14.6 million, compared to the same period in 2015.

NOI was $15.1 million, an increase of $2.7 million from the same period in 2015.

Funds from operations ("FFO") per unit was $0.23 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") was $0.21 per unit, which is consistent with the same period in the prior year, however, the year-over-year AFFO pay-out ratio has reduced by 1.1% to 88.6%.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the REIT completed a 154,018 square foot new lease with Johnson Insurance at the newly renamed Johnson Building in St. John's, NL. Johnson is currently a subtenant in the building and has agreed to a 10 year direct lease extension through 2030.

Summary of Results

Three months ended December 31, (thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts) 2016 2015 Change % Rental revenue $ 35,094 $ 29,939 17.2 % Net operating income 15,065 12,326 22.2 % Net income and comprehensive income 14,571 13,201 10.4 % Same property NOI $ 12,053 $ 11,500 4.8 % Weighted average number of trust units (000s) 46,071 35,519 29.7 % Funds from Operation ("FFO") $ 10,650 $ 7,513 41.8 % FFO per unit 0.23 0.21 9.5 % Core FFO 11,177 8,528 31.1 % Core FFO per unit 0.24 0.24 - % Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") 9,737 7,409 31.4 % AFFO per unit $ 0.21 $ 0.21 - % AFFO payout ratio 88.6 % 89.7 % 1.1 % December 31, 2016 2015 Change % Total assets $ 1,025,522 $ 812,995 26.1 % Total debt $ 604,953 $ 495,604 22.1 % Portfolio occupancy (1) 86.4 % 85.4 % 1.0 % Loan to value ratio 59.1 % 61.1 % (2.0 )% Net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage 9.4x 9.4x - % Interest coverage ratio 3.2x 3.0x 0.2x (1) Excluding redevelopment properties.

Appointment of Steve Hodgson as Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Trustees appointed Steve Hodgson as Chief Operating Officer of the REIT. Steve brings a wealth of experience to the REIT, as Vice President of Slate Office REIT, and his over 10 years of experience in the real estate industry.

Conference Call and Webcast

Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 10, 2017 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (647) 427-2311 or 1 (866) 521-4909. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at http://www.gowebcasting.com/8304. A replay will be accessible until March 24, 2017 via the REIT's website or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or 1 (800) 585-8367 (access code 51906942) approximately two hours after the live event.

Supplemental Information

All interested parties can access Slate Office REIT's Supplemental Information online at slateofficereit.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available on Sedar or upon request at ir@slateam.com or (416) 644-4264.

