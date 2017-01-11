Slate Retail REIT Announces C$65 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering and C$5 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Slate Retail REIT (TSX:SRT.U)(TSX:SRT.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 4,530,000 class U units of the REIT ("Units") to a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by CIBC World Markets Inc., BMO Capital Markets and GMP Securities. The Units will be offered at a price of C$14.35 per Unit or US$10.89 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately C$65 million (the "Public Offering").

The REIT has also granted the Underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Public Offering on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, up to 30 days after the closing of the Public Offering (the "Over-Allotment Option").

Concurrent with the Public Offering, Slate Asset Management L.P. ("Slate"), the REIT's manager, will acquire 350,000 Units at the Offering Price for gross proceeds of approximately C$5 million (the "Private Placement"), representing 7.1% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Public Offering and Private Placement. Following the completion of the Public Offering and Private Placement, Slate's interest in the REIT will be 6.7%, on a fully diluted basis.

Proceeds of the Public Offering and Private Placement will be used to reduce outstanding indebtedness under the REIT's credit facility (which may be subsequently redrawn and applied as needed to fund future acquisitions and for general trust purposes). Since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2016, the REIT has drawn on its credit facility, in part, to fund the acquisition of 6 properties for a total purchase price of US$68.8 million.

Property Acquisition Date Location Purchase Price (US$ millions) Per Sq.ft.

(US$) Eastpointe Shopping Centre October 13, 2016 Clarksburg, WV $ 11.6 $ 64 Mooresville Town Square November 14, 2016 Mooresville, NC 16.7 186 Robson Crossing November 21, 2016 Flowery Branch, GA 11.0 110 Armstrong Plaza November 30, 2016 Fountain Inn, SC 5.3 91 North Hixson Marketplace December 14, 2016 Hixson, TN 5.3 82 Norwin Town Square January 11, 2017 North Huntingdon, PA 18.9 129 Total / Weighted Average $ 68.8 $ 107

"We continue to be presented with opportunities to make accretive acquisitions of grocery retail assets in large urban centres in the U.S., with potential for meaningful value enhancement," said Greg Stevenson, the REIT's Chief Executive Officer. "The equity offering will ensure that we can capitalize on these opportunities and utilize our operating platform and expertise in order to deliver outsized returns for our unitholders over time."

The Public Offering is being made under the REIT's base shelf prospectus dated March 17, 2015. The REIT intends to file a prospectus supplement relating to the issuance of the Units by January 13, 2017 with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Public Offering and the Private Placement are subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX. Closing of the Public Offering and Private Placement is expected to take place on or about January 13, 2017.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and accordingly will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Units in the United States or to, or for the account or for the benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSX:SRT.U)(TSX:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates over US$1 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation. Visit slateam.com/SRT to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.

Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with over C$3.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented company and a significant sponsor of all its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more about Slate Asset Management L.P.

