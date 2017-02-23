Slate Retail REIT Reports Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

(All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Slate Retail REIT (TSX: SRT.U) (TSX: SRT.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Senior management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2017 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT. The dial-in details can be found below.

"The fourth quarter capped off a very successful year for us," said Greg Stevenson, the REIT's Chief Executive Officer. "The REIT's same-property NOI growth of 2.5% is reflective of the investments our people have made to continually improve our business and grow unitholder value. We are looking forward to a successful 2017 where we can continue to build on our growth."

Quarterly Highlights

Increased quarterly year-over-year same-property net operating income ("NOI") by 2.5%.

Acquired five grocery-anchored properties for a total purchase price of $49.8 million ($101 per square foot).

Completed 258,168 square feet of leasing, an increase of 107,803 square feet compared to the same period in the prior year. The REIT renewed 36 tenants at a 9.7% spread over expiring rents and in addition 10 new shop space tenants, of less than 10,000 square feet, at an average rental rate of $16.48 per square foot which is $4.66 per square foot or 38.8% higher than the weighted average in-place rent for comparable space across the portfolio.

Reduced floating rate interest exposure by fixing $300.0 million of debt through an interest rate swap. At December 31, 2016, the swap had a fair value of $7.0 million.

Completed the defeasance of a $26.7 million mortgage secured by five properties. The defeasance reduces annual interest costs and provides the REIT with the flexibility to potentially dispose of certain properties and undertake redevelopment opportunities that would have been restricted by the lender. Additionally, the REIT received $2.7 million previously held in escrow that was not otherwise available to the REIT until maturity of the mortgage in 2021.

The REIT reported a $1.9 million increase in rental revenue to $25.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net loss of $12.4 million, representing an $11.3 million decrease from the same period in 2015.

FFO was $8.7 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to Q4 2015, due primarily to a $2.8 million charge to income from the mortgage defeasance. FFO on a per unit basis would have been $0.32 had the defeasance not been completed.

AFFO was $5.6 million for the fourth quarter, or $0.16 per unit. After adjusting for the defeasance AFFO per unit would have been $0.28 per unit.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the REIT completed a public offering and private placement for an aggregate of 5.6 million class U units at a price of $10.89 or C$14.35 per unit for gross proceeds to the REIT of approximately $60.5 million or C$79.8 million. The REIT used the net proceeds to initially repay debt, but has and expects to continue to redraw such amounts to fund acquisitions.

The AFFO payout ratio for the fourth quarter was 129.2% compared to an AFFO payout ratio of 70.4% for the same period in the prior year. Adjusting the fourth quarter AFFO for the loss on the defeasance, the AFFO payout ratio would have been 72.3%.

Summary of 2016 Results

Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars except, per unit amounts) 2016 2015 Change % Rental revenue $ 25,044 $ 23,104 8.4% Net operating income ("NOI") $ 17,931 $ 16,248 10.4% Net loss $ (12,397) $ (1,057) 1,072.8% Leasing - shop space 97,917 98,178 (0.3)% Leasing - anchor 160,251 52,187 207.1 % Total leasing activity (square feet) 258,168 150,365 71.7 % Same property NOI $ 15,229 $ 14,854 2.5 % Weighted average number of units outstanding ("WA units") 35,494 31,957 11.1% Funds from operations ("FFO") (1) $ 8,688 $ 10,543 (17.6)% FFO per diluted weighted average ("WA") units (1) $ 0.24 $ 0.33 (27.3)% FFO per WA units, excluding defeasance costs (2) $ 0.32 $ 0.33 (3.0)% FFO Payout ratio (1) 82.6% 57.8% 42.9% FFO Payout ratio, excluding defeasance costs (2) 62.3% 57.8% 7.8% Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") (1) $ 5,557 $ 8,647 (35.7)% AFFO per WA units, excluding defeasance costs (2) $ 10,085 $ 8,647 16.6% AFFO per WA units (1) $ 0.16 $ 0.27 (40.7)% AFFO per WA units, excluding defeasance costs (2) $ 0.28 $ 0.27 3.7% AFFO Payout ratio (1) 129.2% 70.4% 83.5% AFFO Payout ratio, excluding defeasance costs (2) 71.2% 70.4% 1.1% December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars except, per unit amounts) 2016 2015 Change % Total assets $ 1,114,606 $ 1,013,481 10.0% Total debt $ 621,442 $ 577,280 7.7% Net asset value per unit $ 13.36 $ 13.17 1.4% Portfolio occupancy 93.5% 94.7% (1.3)% Debt / GBV ratio 56.1% 57.5% (2.4)% Interest coverage ratio 3.35x 3.19x 5.0%

(1) The REIT completed a defeasance of a mortgage during the fourth quarter, at a cost of $4.5 million representing the excess of the U.S. Treasury securities required to be funded over the outstanding principal balance of the mortgage. A $2.8 million charge to income was recorded which was determined as the $4.5 million cost, less $1.7 million, representing the unamortized mark-to-market premium associated with the mortgage. FFO was impacted by the $2.8 million charge to income and AFFO was impacted by the aggregate amount of $4.5 million. (2) Excludes the impact of the defeasance of the mortgage in the 2016 year.

Appointment of Robert Armstrong as Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Trustees also appointed Robert Armstrong as Chief Financial Officer of the REIT, effective for March 2017. Brady Welch, the REIT's current Chief Financial Officer, will continue to serve the REIT in his capacity as a Trustee. Robert brings a wealth of experience to the REIT, as Chief Financial Officer of Slate Office REIT, and his over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry.

Defeasance of $26.7 million Mortgage

On December 15, 2016, the REIT completed the defeasance of a $26.7 million mortgage due April 30, 2021 with an annual interest rate of 5.8%.

The defeasance reduces annual interest costs and provides the REIT with the flexibility to potentially dispose of certain properties and undertake redevelopment opportunities that would have been restricted by the lender. Additionally, the REIT received $2.7 million required to be held in escrow that was not otherwise available to the REIT until maturity of the mortgage in 2021.

The defeasance had an impact to net loss, FFO and AFFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 as follows:

Three months ended

December 31, 2016 Year ended

December 31, 2016 (in thousands of U.S. dollars

except, per unit amounts) Including impact of defeasance Excluding impact of defeasance Including impact of defeasance Excluding impact of defeasance Net loss $ (12,397) $ (9,565) $ (29,071) $ (26,239) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (3,055) (3,055) (414) (414) Transaction costs - - 1,030 1,030 Unit expense 15,360 15,360 55,170 55,170 Change in fair value of investment properties 8,276 8,276 4,295 4,295 Deferred income taxes 504 504 11,554 11,554 FFO 8,688 11,520 42,564 45,396 Straight-line rental revenue (287) (287) (1,582) (1,582) Mark-to-market amounts on defeased debt (1) (1,696) - (1,696) - Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments 143 143 295 295 Income support payments - - 6 6 Tenant improvements and leasing commissions (851) (851) (4,792) (4,792) Landlord work and maintenance capital (440) (440) (2,241) (2,241) AFFO $ 5,557 $ 10,085 $ 32,554 $ 37,082 FFO per WA units outstanding $ 0.24 $ 0.32 $ 1.24 $ 1.32 FFO pay-out ratio 82.6% 62.3% 64.1% 60.1% AFFO per WA units outstanding $ 0.16 $ 0.28 $ 0.95 $ 1.08 AFFO pay-out ratio 129.2% 71.2% 83.8% 73.5%

About Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates over U.S. $1 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation. Visit slateam.com/SRT to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.

Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with approximately $4.0 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

Calculation and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The table below summarizes a calculation of non-IFRS measures based on IFRS financial information.

Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars except, per unit amounts) 2016 2015 Rental revenue 25,044 23,104 Straight-line rent revenue (287) (412) Property operating expenses (3,771) (3,409) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (3,055) (3,035) NOI (1) $ 17,931 $ 16,248 Net loss (2) $ (12,397) $ (1,057) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (3,055) (3,035) Transaction costs - (30) Unit expense 15,360 9,644 Change in fair value of investment properties 8,276 648 Deferred income taxes 504 4,373 FFO (1) (2) $ 8,688 $ 10,543 Straight-line rental revenue (287) (412) Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments 143 73 Mark-to-market amounts on defeased debt (2) (1,696) - Income support payments - 9 Tenant improvements and leasing commissions (851) (1,279) Landlord work and maintenance capital (440) (287) AFFO (1) (2) $ 5,557 $ 8,647 NOI $ 17,931 $ 16,248 Other expenses (1,724) (1,593) Cash interest expense (4,840) (4,600) Debt defeasance costs (2) (4,528) - Interest, net 9 149 Income support payments - 9 Tenant improvements and leasing commissions (851) (1,280) Landlord work and maintenance capital (440) (286) AFFO (1) (2) $ 5,557 $ 8,647 WA units 35,494 31,957 FFO per WA unit (2) $ 0.24 $ 0.33 FFO per WA units, excluding defeasance costs (2) $ 0.32 $ 0.33 FFO Payout ratio (1) (2) 82.6% 57.8% FFO Payout ratio, excluding defeasance costs (2) 62.3% 57.8% AFFO per WA unit (2) $ 0.16 $ 0.27 AFFO per WA units, excluding defeasance costs (2) $ 0.28 $ 0.27 AFFO Payout ratio (1) (2) 129.2% 70.4% AFFO Payout ratio, excluding defeasance costs (2) 71.2% 70.4%