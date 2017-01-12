Slate Retail REIT to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Slate Retail REIT (TSX: SRT.U) (TSX: SRT.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and year end 2016 results before market hours on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, February 23, 2017 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (647) 427-2311 or 1 (866) 521-4909. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at http://www.gowebcasting.com/8303. A replay will be accessible until March 9, 2017 via the REIT's website or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or 1 (800) 585-8367 (access code 51919738) approximately two hours after the live event.

About Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates over U.S. $1 billion of assets located primarily across the top 50 U.S. metro markets. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental growth and strategic acquisitions. Visit slateam.com/SRT to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.

Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with over $3.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented company and a significant sponsor of all its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more about Slate Asset Management L.P.