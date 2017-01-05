SLSDC Seeks Contractor to Rehab Eisenhower Lock

MASSENA, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - The Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (SLSDC) released on Thursday, January 5 a solicitation for quotes to rehabilitate the concrete for the south culvert recess structure (culvert recess) at Eisenhower Lock in Massena, NY.

The work includes furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment to rehabilitate portions of damaged concrete in the approximately 12' wide x 14' high x 860' long concrete structure, utilizing dry mix shotcrete application methods. The culvert recess is located approximately 100' below the top of the lock wall working surface and will require working platforms such as a scissor lift to access work areas.

The SLSDC will complete all concrete preparation (i.e., chipping, saw cutting, etc.), while the contractor must furnish lights, heat, water, and all other utilities during construction.

Not all areas of the structure will require rehabilitation. The contractor shall be paid for the actual amount of square footage where shotcrete is applied, and the SLSDC estimates the total project cost to be between $100,000 and $250,000.

This is a total small business set-aside procurement. The applicable NAICS Code is 238110, and the Size Standard is $15 million.

Interested contractors must respond to the solicitation by no later than 3 p.m. EST on January 13, 2017. Responses must be sent to Contracting Officer Patricia White at patricia.white@dot.gov and to Contracting Officer Stephen Latulipe at http://steven.latulipe@dot.gov.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

