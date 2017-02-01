Small University; Big Results for Creative Program

CEDARVILLE, OH--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Cedarville University's Industrial Design (IID) Program may only be several years old, but it is garnering national recognition for its excellence. The program, according to College Values Online, is ranked #5 in nation for its academic excellence and career earning power.

Georgia Tech University ranked atop the list, followed by Rochester Institute of Technology, Arizona State University, and the University of Houston. Other notable universities include Carnegie Mellon University (#6), Purdue University (#11), University of Illinois (#13), and Ohio State University (#25). Cedarville University is the only Christian university in the top 25.

"Being listed in the company of schools like Carnegie Mellon University and Rochester Institute of Technology is truly humbling for us," said Jim Stevenson, president of the International Center for Creativity, which partners with Cedarville to offer the IID program.

The ranking was conducted by awarding points based on four categories: low tuition, high return on investment, a high percentage of students receiving financial aid, and academic areas of emphasis offered within the program.

"What makes this program special is the quality of the people involved. We were able to start this program from scratch, just five graduating classes ago, and to see the national recognition in a short period of time is remarkable," said Stevenson. "The program was designed to deliver relevancy to the marketplace, while delivering exceptional experience to our students. We truly believe the students have achieved significant results, and Lord willing, the students can still grow and do even more exceptional work."

Students looking to earn their bachelor's degree in industrial design at Cedarville University can choose between concentrations in consumer product design, interior space design, transportation design and architectural and exterior space design.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,760 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 100 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/1/11G129145/Images/IndustrialDesign_(1)-c06e835ee45b81d781005dec4e0b10f7.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/1/11G129145/Images/IndustrialDesign2-4b2a25abf51087ab89845ed522074d88.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/1/11G129145/Images/IndustrialDesign3-8f823df32bfc989abde51969f4ea862f.jpg