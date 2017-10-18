Smart Announces Global ServertoServer Integration With Rubicon Project

Publishers gain access to Rubicon Project's global demand within Smart's interface

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Smart (formerly known as Smart AdServer), the holistic ad monetization platform, is now offering its publishers access to more advertising demand, thereby boosting revenue potential. That's thanks to Smart's server side integration with Rubicon Project ( NYSE : RUBI), the global exchange for advertising, announced earlier today. This reinforces Smart and Rubicon Project's vision to provide both buyers and sellers with a transparent and efficient global ecosystem in which to transact.

The integration was made possible through Rubicon Project's leading XAPI technology, which connects any ad sever to Rubicon Project's global advertising exchange. For Smart's publishers, integration is as easy as checking a box in the Smart interface. Doing so enables Smart publishers to reach a broader array of advertising dollars -- giving the publisher maximum yield while maintaining the control that is endemic to every Smart publishing partner. The service is available in all territories and all ad formats.

"Today's announcement with Smart brings publishers on Smart's platform new advertising revenue potential without having to spend valuable time and resources on technical integrations," said James Brown, Managing Director EMEA, Rubicon Project. "We look forward to making the supply from Smart's premium publishers, including outstream video, rich media and coveted in app inventory, available programmatically to the hundreds of thousands of agencies, brands and DSPs connecting to Rubicon Project's leading global exchange."

"Our publishers want to be able to quickly add demand partners with no integration effort and no risk to the user experience, such as the latency often associated with header bidding," said Cyrille Geffray, CEO, Smart. "With Rubicon Project, publishers on our platform can now maximize revenue by holistically managing a unified auction with their chosen demand partners - DSP, SSP or exchanges."

Consolidated reporting within Smart's platform enables broad insights into the performance of all monetization partners.

About Smart (www.smartadserver.com)

Smart is a holistic ad monetization platform built for premium publishers to serve demanding buyers. Our unique holistic and flexible approach gives full control back to publishers by driving performance and value of their loyal audience. Demand and data agnostic, Smart empowers publishers to maximize yield through all sales channels, ad products, and screens. With 11 offices and 220 employees worldwide, Smart leads the charge in building a quality global ecosystem. Working directly with 1000 publishers and ad networks globally, Smart delivers ads to 50,000 sites and apps, including Le Monde, Wine Enthusiast, TracFone and Ozy.com.