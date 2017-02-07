Smart Cars, Robots and EVs; Public, Private and Shared -- Transportation's Future Demonstrated and Discussed at MassTLC Conference

Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council Convenes Leading Minds in Tech, Policy and Academia to Consider Impact of Transportation Innovation on Boston, the World

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Prototype self-driving vehicles navigate the streets of Boston. Beacon Hill contemplates the economic and public interest impact of Uber and Lyft. The MBTA struggles with providing reliable service to the public.

To address these critical issues, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is assembling a dynamic roster of visionary leaders in technology, policy and academia to demonstrate and debate what's next in this pivotal time for transportation. The Future of Transportation: a Boston View, convenes from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on February 16th at 25 Drydock, Boston.

Boston is hardly alone as it faces the challenges of aging infrastructure and a growing concentration of people in a congested urban landscape. Cities around the world are struggling to meet the demands of a highly mobile public while addressing mandates for operational and environmental efficiency.

The Future of Transportation will serve as a forum to discuss those challenges. Highlighting the event will be exciting demonstrations and displays from Bridj, Hubway, Northeastern University OpenLoop Team Hyperloop Pod, nuTonomy, Piaggio Fast Forward, Railpod and Zipcar.

"Once again, as Boston and the world contemplate how to move people more efficiently in the face of rapid urbanization, Massachusetts finds itself in a position of innovative leadership in an important area of technological advancement and opportunity," said Tom Hopcroft, president and CEO, MassTLC. "The groundbreaking technologies and policies being developed here will play a major role in changing the way people around the globe move tomorrow. MassTLC is giving the public an opportunity to see what that future looks like."

The Future of Transportation opens with a keynote address from John Moavenzadeh, head of mobility industries and executive committee member, World Economic Forum. The agenda then shifts into a program driven by topical presentations and vehicle and technology demonstrations to be delivered by:

Stephanie Pollack - Secretary and CEO, Mass Department of Transportation

Lynda Applegate - Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

Manny Barros - Engineering Lead, OpenLoop

Brad Bellows and Norm Gorin - Co-founder and Chair, North South Rail Link

Nigel Jacob and Kris Carter - Co-founder and Co-chair, Mayor's Office of New Urban Mechanics

Mary Rose Fissinger - Special Projects Lead, Bridj

Sasha Hoffman - COO, Piaggio Fast Forward

Justin Holmes - Director Corporate Communication and Public Policy, Zipcar

Karl Iagnemma - CEO, nuTonomy

Jane Lapin - Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, TRI

Benjamin Lippolis - Business Lead, OpenLoop

Paul Schmitt - Automated Vehicle Director, MassRobotics

Mike Stanley - CEO and Founder, TransitX

Sam Tolkof - CEO, NextDroid

Jason Vazzano - CEO and Co-founder, Vectorform

Cathy Zhou - General Manager at Uber, New England Expansion

About The Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

With 500+ member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. As the voice of the Massachusetts tech sector, representing nearly 300,000 employees and more than $37B in total payroll, MassTLC drive progress by connecting people from across the innovation ecosystem, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas, and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org.