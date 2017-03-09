OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Library and Archives Canada, in collaboration with the University of Ottawa and Ottawa 2017, and in partnership with Invest Ottawa and the City of Gatineau, are inviting members of the media to attend the Smart cities: Imagining the future National Capital Region conference on March 13, 2017.

An increasing number of cities and urban centres are looking to define themselves as "smart cities," and Canada has joined this global trend. A smart city uses information technology to increase its efficiency and communications, thereby improving its services. Many aspects of its residents' lives are affected, especially quality-of-life areas such as the economy, education, culture and the environment.

Now is the perfect time, as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation, to join the conversation: we will imagine a future "smart" National Capital Region, and hear what is currently being thought of and carried out in Ottawa-Gatineau, and what the effects may be on residents.

This conference will feature key figures from the academic, public and private sectors who will exchange their views on the future of the National Capital Region.

Who:

Guy Berthiaume, Librarian and Archivist of Canada, Library and Archives Canada

Jacques Frémont, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ottawa

Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Mayor, City of Gatineau

Guy Laflamme, Executive Director, Ottawa 2017

Eme Onuoha, Vice President, Global Government Affairs, Xerox Canada

Mark Kristmanson, Chief Executive Officer, National Capital Commission