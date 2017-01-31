Smart Connections PR Joins GlobalCom PR Network

PR Agency Offers Services to Potential Clients Around the Globe

RISING SUN, MD--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Smart Connections PR, LLC (SCPR), a global business-to-business communications agency headquartered in Rising Sun, Maryland, with offices in Connecticut, today announced that it has joined the GlobalCom PR Network, a worldwide group of full service PR and marketing communications agencies equipped to address the PR needs of clients across Europe and EMEA. This decision continues to reflect the growth trajectory of the Agency, founded in November 2012.

Partners Joanne Hogue and Dina Petrosky founded Smart Connections PR to bring a focused, expert and personal approach to PR for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

GlobalCom PR Network's 70 offices cover all member states of the European Union and 60 countries worldwide including Africa, Asia Pacific, Middle East, North and South America. With more than 1,400 experienced PR consultants, GlobalCom PR Network serves national and international clients who benefit from our local expertise and international presence.

SCPR specializes in public relations, media relations, social media, corporate communications, and strategy development. Its CEO Awareness Program focuses on raising the visibility of CEOs of organizations of all sizes, increasing their exposure with tier-one business, financial and broadcast media.

"We are delighted to now be a part of the GlobalCom PR Network," said Joanne Hogue and Dina Petrosky, founders and co-partners, Smart Connections PR. "We look forward to being part of a global network of PR firms offering exceptional PR services to technology companies around the world. We're looking forward to an exciting 2017."

Visit the Smart Connections PR website at: http://www.smartconnectionspr.com