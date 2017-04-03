Smart Employee Benefits Schedules 2016 Year End Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Smart Employee Benefits Inc. ("SEB" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SEB), will hold its 2016 Year End Results Conference Call & Webcast on Tuesday, April 4th at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives.

Conference Call Details:

Canada & USA Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll Dial In: 1-416-915-3239

Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the call.

Conference Call Replay Numbers:

Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 Outside Canada & USA Call: 1-604-674-8052 Replay Access Code: 1306 followed by the # sign

Replay Duration: Available for one week, or until end of day, April 11, 2017.

ABOUT SEB

Smart Employee Benefits Inc.'s global infrastructure is comprised of two operating Divisions: Technology and Benefits. The Technology Division currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. The Benefits Division focuses on SAAS and BPO solutions in the Health Sector and delivers its offerings to corporate and government clientele. The Benefits Division operates as a client of the Technology Division. The Technology Division is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation of SEB's benefits processing solutions into client environments.

For further information about SEB, please visit www.seb-inc.com.

