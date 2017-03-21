Long-time customer upgrades retail platform to drive higher margins through improved demand forecasting, increased inventory control and enhanced operational efficiencies

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Symphony GOLD, provider of the GOLD unified software platform for omni-channel retail, today announced that neighborhood warehouse and grocery store Smart & Final® has extended its investment in GOLD, adding next generation Category Management, Store Replenishment, Vendor Portal, Retail Pricing and Store Mobility solutions. The first U.S. customer to sign with Symphony GOLD back in 2003, Smart & Final will also upgrade its current deployment to the latest technology, allowing the retailer to take advantage of the latest innovations.

In business for over 145 years, Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), Calif. The company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving households, nonprofits, and business customers time and money. Smart & Final has stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Idaho, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture.

The Symphony GOLD Merchandising & Category Management solutions will provide support for Smart & Final to create truly localized, store-level assortments. By combining information on local retail trends, marketing information and new product launches, Smart & Final will optimize assortment choice, availability and space in order to increase sales, minimize costs, and increase profits.

"Smart & Final originally invested in Symphony GOLD for its grocery retail functionality and to achieve true, end-to-end visibility across our supply chain," said Ed Wong, SVP Supply Chain and CIO Smart & Final. "Since 2003, Symphony GOLD has provided the backbone to Smart & Final's supply chain systems. Now, we are broadening that system with new supply chain and category management capabilities that will support the continued growth of our business."

"For Smart & Final, the key to delivering on its promise of 'the low prices of a club store with the incredible freshness of a local farmer's market' is technology," said Gregg Monastiero, President, United States, Symphony GOLD. "Our end-to-end solution will provide them with increased inventory control, and drive higher category margins and cost savings due to improved operational efficiencies and business processes. We are delighted that Smart & Final has chosen to significantly expand their use of our solutions, which is testament to our company's total focus on the retail industry and the value we deliver to our customers."

