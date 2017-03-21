Unique Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector to be provided free to policyholders throughout Canada

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Roost, an innovator in smart home technology and creator of the Roost Smart Battery, Roost Smart Smoke Alarm and Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, today announced its partnership with Desjardins, Canada's third largest property and casualty home insurer. Their clients will now be eligible to receive a free Roost Smart leak detector whenever they sign up for the Desjardins Insurance Home-Auto or The Personal app. The award-winning Roost Smart water leak detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations and then deliver smartphone alerts to help minimize water damage.

In Canada, more than 50% of home insurance claims are due to water damage. This partnership with Roost allows Desjardins to provide their clients with a unique solution to quickly mitigate these water leak situations in their homes as well as providing a greater peace of mind. Roost offers a comprehensive and easy-to-use smart home platform built around a unique set of connected sensors and its smartphone app, to increase home safety via the transmission of up-to-the-minute alerts.

"We are very excited about our new technology partnership with Roost. Desjardins was a pioneer in automotive telematics and with today's launch of Alert, we are now looking to deliver an additional client engagement in the home. Through the new Roost smart water leak detectors, we are able to provide our clients with a simple and intuitive water damage solution that they can install themselves," says Alex Veilleux, Vice-President, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Desjardins General Insurance Group.

"This is a key step in the validation and impact that our Roost Home Telematics solution can have on disrupting the P&C Insurance industry. Desjardins has been a fantastic partner to work with and we are thrilled to begin deploying our smart water leak detectors across Canada," said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and co-founder. "We are eager to work together to better understand the ultimate impact on customer retention and engagement as well as reduction in water claims cost payout."

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector incorporates water, temperature and humidity sensors that diagnose and alert consumers to four major home emergencies directly to their smartphone, including:

(1) Water damage due to leaks from broken pipes, appliances and basement leaks

(2) Frozen pipe water damage

(3) Mold and mildew damage caused by high humidity conditions

(4) Inefficient energy use due to abnormal home indoor temperature, caused by problems with heating and cooling systems or gaps in home seals to the outside.

Roost's Home Telematics solution is changing the way that insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

Desjardins Press Release: Desjardins PR

Roost Visual Assets: Press Kit

About Roost

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Creators of the Roost Smart Battery, Roost Smart Smoke Alarms and the new Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to deliver Home Telematics solutions. For more information, please visit www.GetRoost.com.

About Desjardins General Insurance Group

A subsidiary of Desjardins Group, Desjardins General Insurance Group (DGIG) is Canada's third largest provider of property and casualty insurance. The company distributes insurance under the Desjardins Insurance, The Personal, and State Farm Canada brands. DGIG is also a leader in Canada in white label distribution.