SMART Modular Technologies (Global), Inc. Schedules Lenders Conference Call to Review Financial Information for its Second Fiscal Quarter of 2017

SOURCE: SMART Modular Technologies
March 16, 2017 18:30 ET
Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, 2017
NEWARK, CA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - SMART Modular Technologies (Global), Inc. ("SMART" or the "Company") will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The conference call will be a closed call only accessible to lenders on record with the administrative agent for the Company's credit facility.
Conference Call DetailsLenders should contact the Company's representative, Debbie Borden at (510) 624-8258 for information on how to access the call. Please join the conference call at least ten minutes early.
About SMART Modular TechnologiesSMART Modular is a leader in the design, manufacture and supply of specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions. Combining leading-edge design and manufacturing with proven world-class support, SMART Modular leverages its deep expertise in DRAM and Flash architectures, with customer-specific design focus. SMART Modular delivers high-quality, high-reliability solutions to a broad customer base, including computing, networking and telecom OEMs as well as printer, storage, automotive, mobile and industrial customers. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Contact:Debbie BordenSMART Modular Technologies(510) 624-8258Debbie.Borden@smartm.com
