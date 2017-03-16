SMART Modular Technologies (Global), Inc. Schedules Lenders Conference Call to Review Financial Information for its Second Fiscal Quarter of 2017

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

NEWARK, CA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - SMART Modular Technologies (Global), Inc. ("SMART" or the "Company") will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The conference call will be a closed call only accessible to lenders on record with the administrative agent for the Company's credit facility.

Conference Call Details

Lenders should contact the Company's representative, Debbie Borden at (510) 624-8258 for information on how to access the call. Please join the conference call at least ten minutes early.

About SMART Modular Technologies

SMART Modular is a leader in the design, manufacture and supply of specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions. Combining leading-edge design and manufacturing with proven world-class support, SMART Modular leverages its deep expertise in DRAM and Flash architectures, with customer-specific design focus. SMART Modular delivers high-quality, high-reliability solutions to a broad customer base, including computing, networking and telecom OEMs as well as printer, storage, automotive, mobile and industrial customers. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.