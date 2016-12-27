Smart Start

Breakfast recipes for a healthy New Year

A commitment to health and wellness means taking care of yourself and your family, exercising and eating right. The New Year is the perfect time to refocus your goals and make better health a priority.

A nutrient-rich breakfast can set you up for success each and every day. Dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt are good sources of high-quality protein, which is an essential part of a healthy diet. Protein serves as the building block for cells throughout the body and may aid in managing weight by helping you feel full.

By adding protein to your day, health and wellness goals can become easier to achieve. Daily protein needs should be met by spreading intake throughout the day in every meal and snack you eat. Not only does protein help satisfy hunger, which may aid in weight management, but it also helps preserve muscle.

No matter your breakfast style, dairy foods can enhance your dish. These recipes show how, from sweet to savory and cold to hot, your breakfast can be unique while providing high-quality nutrition in each bite. Learn more about the role of dairy in a healthy diet at MilkMeansMore.org.

White Pizza Frittata

Recipe created by Rachel Cooks on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: 8

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 large clove garlic, minced 12 ounces frozen spinach, thawed and water pressed out 12 large eggs 1/4 cup skim milk 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves 3/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1/4 cup minced fresh basil 1/2 cup shredded, part-skim mozzarella cheese

Heat oven to 325 F.

In oven-safe skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 2 minutes, or until fragrant. Once garlic is fragrant, add spinach; break up to incorporate and heat.

In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, pepper, oregano, ricotta, Parmesan and basil.

Add egg mixture to skillet, reduce heat to low and cook 1 minute, stirring gently. Move to oven and bake 25-30 minutes, or until eggs are almost completely set.

Carefully remove from oven and add mozzarella. Return to oven and bake until mozzarella is melted, about 5 minutes.

May be served hot, at room temperature or cold.

Blueberry Buckwheat Pancakes

Recipe created by The Chef Next Door on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

3/4 cup buckwheat flour 3/4 cup all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons sugar 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon salt 2 eggs 1 3/4 cups lactose-free, 2 percent milk 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 2 cups fresh blueberries, plus additional for topping (optional) syrup (optional)

In large bowl, whisk together flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In small bowl, beat eggs then add milk, oil and vanilla; mix well. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to combine.

Heat griddle or large skillet over medium heat. Using 1/4 measuring cup, pour batter onto griddle. Gently place several blueberries all over surface of pancakes.

Flip pancakes when bubbles start to form around edges and bottoms are golden brown. Cook on other side until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Remove to plate and cover to keep warm.

Top pancakes with additional blueberries and syrup before serving, if desired.

Huevos Rancheros Oats

Recipe created by Comfortably Domestic on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Oats 1 cup 2 percent milk 3/4 cup water 1/8 teaspoon salt 1 cup old-fashioned oats Huevos Rancheros 1/2 cup sweet onion, peeled and chopped 1 1/2 teaspoons light olive oil 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili powder 2 eggs kosher salt black pepper 1/4 cup sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated

In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring milk, water and salt to boil. Stir in oats. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer oats, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes. Remove oats from heat and place lid on saucepan. Set aside.

In nonstick skillet over medium heat, saute onion in olive oil until soft, about 4 minutes. Stir canned tomatoes with green chilies and chipotle chili powder into onions to combine. Continue to heat salsa to boil, about 1 minute. Make two wells in middle of tomato salsa. Crack eggs into wells. Season eggs with salt and pepper, to taste. Cover skillet and poach eggs in salsa to desired doneness; about 3-4 minutes.

Divide oats evenly between two bowls. Spoon eggs and salsa over oats. Serve immediately with cheddar cheese.

Ricotta and Fig Oatmeal

Recipe created by Foxes Love Lemons on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Servings: 1

3/4 cup milk 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt 2 tablespoons ricotta cheese 2 dried figs, halved 1 tablespoon sliced almonds 1 tablespoon honey

In microwave-safe bowl, stir together milk, oats and salt. Microwave on high 2 1/2 minutes, or until oats are tender and most liquid is absorbed.

Remove bowl from microwave; stir in ricotta. To serve, top with figs and almonds, and drizzle with honey.

