Smart Taps Three Top Execs to Accelerate Global Growth and Focus on Quality

Experienced CMO, CRO, Global Operations Director and CQO Guide International Programmatic Growth

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Smart (formerly known as Smart AdServer) announced today that it has made three key hires to drive international growth and client support, as it has extended its footprint into ten countries and expanded its offering to a full-stack ad-tech platform for premium publishers. The global operation has brought on a Chief Marketing Officer based in the U.S., a Chief Revenue Officer plus a Director of Global Operations. Smart has also appointed a Chief Quality Officer with global responsibility for marketplace quality.

CMO Michael Nevins joins the company from Taboola, where he was the VP of global product marketing and previously held leadership roles at Undertone and Spongecell. CRO Sylvain Piquet spent seven years at Criteo, where he led a team of analysts and account managers across Europe and rose to the rank of VP of Sales & Strategy focusing on email. Global Operations Director Joseph Carlos was most recently the director of worldwide customer service at Parrot; before that, he spent four years as an escalation manager at Microsoft.

Gorka Zarauz, who before joining Smart worked at 24/7 Real Media, Xaxis and AppNexus, is responsible for all the Quality Operations. His team is committed to ensuring the highest Quality marketplace for buyers and sellers.

"Smart has aggressive plans for global expansion and adding experienced international executives is a key component of those plans," said Smart CEO Cyrille Geffray. "Michael, Sylvain and Joseph are working closely with me to accelerate our growth and client support in key markets."

"One of our top priorities is ensuring high levels of quality and transparency on both the buy side and the sell side," Geffray continued. "It's the right time to create the role of Chief Quality Officer. Gorka is a thought leader on this important topic and is uniquely qualified to lead our Quality commitment."

Nevins, Piquet Carlos and Zarauz have already begun to lead the company's international expansion, and led Smart's activities at DMEXCO.

Portions of this story appeared first in Adotas.

About Smart (www.smartadserver.com)

Smart is the only independent full-stack ad technology platform in programmatic and direct sales dedicated to the sell side. Our unique holistic approach gives control back to publishers allowing them to innovate and optimize all their monetization channels across all formats -- display, rich media, native and video -- and on all screens. Founded in 2001, with offices in 10 countries and more than 220 passionate employees, Smart empowers more than 800 publishers and ad networks worldwide by delivering ads to 30,000 sites and apps, including Genesis Media, Wine Enthusiast, Lucktastic and Ozy.com.