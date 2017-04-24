Smart Waste Collection: Beaconsfield a Finalist at the Union of Quebec Municipalities Conference

BEACONSFIELD, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - The Mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle, is pleased and proud to announce that the City of Beaconsfield has been chosen as a finalist for the Union of Quebec Municipalities' (UMQ) Mérite Ovation municipal award in the Planning, Urbanism and Sustainable Development category for both its innovation and the success of the smart waste collection program with incentive fee structure.

"Our collection program has more and more people talking about us, and in a good way. In addition to winning the Réseau Environnement 2017 Distinction Jacques Gaudreau award highlighting our remarkable approach to waste management in 2016 and being a finalist in the Montreal Gala Recognizing Environmental and Sustainable Development, now the Union of Quebec Municipalities is recognizing our performance in environmental protection for the benefit of current and future generations," Mayor Bourelle pointed out.

For 13 years now, the Union of Quebec Municipalities has highlighted, by means of its Mérite Ovation municipal award, the work done by Quebec municipalities that develop innovative solutions to best meet the needs of their communities in order to improve the quality of life of their citizens. This is the first time that Beaconsfield has been nominated.

"This collection is innovative and shows that its success relies on common sense, commitment of citizens and awareness of environmental protection and concrete actions for sustainable development. This recognition is even more deserved by our residents and our City as we were, just three years ago, ranked second-to-last among the cities on the island of Montreal in matters of waste management. Our actions, our initiatives and, above all, our results, have brought us to the front of the pack of cities in terms of the best sustainable development behaviour," Mayor Georges Bourelle declared.