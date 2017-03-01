SmartBug Media Hires Expert Paid Search Strategist Jake Havenridge

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - SmartBug Media, a leading inbound marketing agency assisting businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Jake Havenridge as Senior Paid Search Strategist, responsible for Paid Search recommendations and optimizations for clients.

Havenridge was most recently a Director of Paid Search for Big Footprint Digital, where he had a lead role in the implementation and overall strategy of Paid Search campaigns across multiple ad-serving engines. He also managed over $1M in paid media per month and was a driving force behind a 2016 Colorado BMA Gold Key award for best search results.

Prior to working at Big Footprint Digital, Havenridge was an Account Coordinator for Location3 Media, directly managing the Paid Search and Local Listings accounts for over 350 large to medium sized franchise partners.

"SmartBug Media is a growing company and I am excited to be part of their digital strategy," says Havenridge." I look forward to building a strong Paid Search program that will be recognized in the industry for driving and maintaining results for clients."

Havenridge has a B.A. degree from the University of Iowa in English, a minor in Fine Arts, and is Google certified in AdWords Search and Fundamentals.

"Jake is a key player when it comes to understanding and developing Paid Search programs," said Ryan Malone, Founder and CEO of SmartBug Media." His in-depth PPC knowledge will benefit our clients as he understands how to create campaigns based on client goals and how to evaluate performance based on data. We look forward to the contributions that Jake will bring to our agency."

About SmartBug

For more than seven years, SmartBug Media has been helping businesses increase sales leads, close more customers, and enhance the reach of their brands. SmartBug is one of a handful of HubSpot Diamond partners in the world and is the highest rated agency in the history of the HubSpot ecosystem. SmartBug Media also boasts the highest ROI documented from any HubSpot partner -- 3,558% and 14,500% ROI on a six-month and three-year campaign.

For a free inbound marketing or web design consultation, or to learn more, visit http://www.smartbugmedia.com/ or call 949-236-6448.