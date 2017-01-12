SmartBug Media Hires SaaS Marketing Veteran Jennifer Lux as Senior Consultant

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - SmartBug Media, a leading inbound marketing agency assisting businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Jennifer Lux as a Senior Consultant, serving as a client liaison. Lux brings specific client-side and early stage marketing experience, and will provide strategies for company growth while improving client campaigns, driving leads, generating customers and increasing ROI through the use of strategic data.

Lux has 15 years of experience, most recently as the Digital/Inbound Marketing Strategist for SPROUT Content, leading marketing strategies that contributed to a major acquisition of a technology company by a Fortune 500 organization.

Prior to working at SPROUT Content, Lux was the Regional Marketing Director for Open Sky Event Marketing, Inc., acquired in 2015. Lux was responsible for the creation and implementation of customized business development strategies for revenue growth in 20 cities/markets and provided a customer acquisition strategy, launch plans and budget optimization to insure the profitability of new and existing markets.

"SmartBug Media employs an incredibly talented staff and I look forward to the opportunity to learn from the collective experience of so many gifted professionals," says Lux. "The company's growth plans, especially the verticals they focus on, are aligned with my experience and interests and this makes for an excellent fit and an exciting future."

Lux has a degree in Neuroscience and is HubSpot certified.

"Jennifer helped to scale businesses internally and has worked with several start-ups, giving her a unique 'insider' perspective," said Ryan Malone, Founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "Jennifer not only understands what C-level executives need to see to demonstrate ROI, but she understands how sales and marketing must work together for results and the importance of sales enablement as a component of that synergy. We are excited to have her as part of the SmartBug Media team."

