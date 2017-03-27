SmartBurner Added to HD Supply's U.S. National Distribution Program

- Inventory purchased to stock 12 HD Supply distribution centers nationwide - SmartBurner introduced in 2017 HD Supply catalogue -- April 2017

ATLANTA, GEORGIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Pioneering Technology Corporation (TSX VENTURE:PTE)(OTC:PTEFF), ("Pioneering" or the "Company"), a technology company and North America's leader in cooking fire prevention technologies and products announced today a new national distribution program in the United States with HD Supply Corporation of Atlanta, GA (NASDAQ:HDS), one of the largest industrial & facility distributors in the U.S.

This program includes HD Supply purchasing inventory to stock 12 distribution centers nationwide; inclusion in HD Supply's 2017 catalogue, and; a sales and marketing program to drive awareness/support for SmartBurner.

Pioneering originally began working with HD Supply Canada which later resulted in a relationship with HD Supply in the U.S. approximately 12 months ago, which included drop shipping product directly to customers on an "as purchased" basis. Based on the validation of growing sales and interest from HD Supply customers in the U.S., they recently decided to incorporate SmartBurner into their national distribution program.

This program will result in HD Supply building awareness and growing sales for Pioneering's SmartBurner product in the United States. HD Supply's national sales network reaches Pioneering's key B2B market verticals including:

Institutional/Government - (public housing, military housing, university/college, non-profits,)

Multifamily - (apartments, property management companies, affordable housing providers)

Healthcare - (seniors housing, independent living, assisted living)

Hospitality - (hotels/motels).

HD Supply significantly enhances Pioneering's sales and marketing reach while delivering world class logistics:

More than 1,200 field and national account representatives for deeper key market sales penetration.

Renovation and installation services for Multifamily complexes that build or rehab apartment units.

Product technical support - industry leading knowledge specific to key business channels.

E-Commerce solutions, including online ordering.

Customer training/education with property and maintenance managers and key decision makers.

"HD Supply is a great partner. We have had a successful trial period in the U.S. where the SmartBurner product has moved from an interesting product solution to a product that is proven and has the potential for exponential growth with HD Supply's institutional and multi-family housing customers. HD Supply's scale, capabilities and unique programs will allow us to build awareness and grow sales of the SmartBurner product in the U.S. in the key channels where cooking fires are a large and expensive problem," said Kevin Callahan, CEO of Pioneering.

HD Supply's Customers will now have easy access to Pioneering's SmartBurner product to help address the leading cause of household fire in North America - cooking fires. SmartBurner is NOW in-stock at HD Supply and available nation-wide for immediate delivery.

About Pioneering Technology Corp: Pioneering, based in Mississauga, Ontario is an "energy smart" technology company and North America's leader in innovative cooking fire prevention technologies. Pioneering engineers and brings to market energy-smart solutions for everyday consumer appliances making them safer, smarter, and more efficient. The company's patented technologies/products address a multi-billion-dollar problem - cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, stovetop cooking is the number one cause of household fire and fire injuries in North America (48% of all household fires - up from 20% in 1980). Pioneering's temperature limiting control (TLC) technology is now installed in over 200,000 multi-residential housing units across North America without a single cooking fire being reported and delivering a return on investment for its customers. Pioneering has proprietary cooking fire prevention solutions, including its trademarked Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, Range Minder & Safe-T-sensor, for most the more than 140 million stoves/ranges and over 140 million microwave ovens throughout North America. For more info, go to www.pioneeringtech.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company with respect to its performance, business and future events. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and events may vary significantly.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release