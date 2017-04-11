Smartcool Appoints Frank Lawrence as SVP Cold Chain Markets

Cold Chain Represents the Movement of Refrigerated Food

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSC) ( OTCQB : SSCFF) is pleased to announce Frank Lawrence has been appointed Senior Vice President, Cold Chain.

Frank's responsibilities will include the development of new global marketing and sales strategies for the company in the refrigerated transportation and cold storage verticals. Initially focusing primarily on the North American market place, Frank will head up the company's new initiative of direct sales to the refrigerated transportation business. The markets of particular interest are in refrigerated transportation (reefer trailers), refrigerated containers and cold storage facilities.

As previously announced, testing was completed on 2 refrigerated trailers, with savings achieved between four to six gallons per day depending on setpoint and outside air. This equates to 17% to 25% of the fuel consumed for refrigeration units on transportation trailers.

Fuel costs represent one of the largest operating costs for food distribution companies. World food distribution burns billions of gallons of diesel to generate cooling. Diesel costs vary significantly depending on government taxation. Diesel in the US currently averages $3.50/gallon while in Europe costs of diesel averages $6.50/gallon. To be able to save between $14 and $21 per day, per truck, for owners/operators of fleets represents a major reduction in operating costs. In Europe, these daily savings would be close to double.

Ted Konyi commented, "Frank is very dynamic and brings an entrepreneur style of business development. He is a business leader, with an extensive track record of successfully fostering new and existing business objectives. With 6 installations to date on refrigerated containers, Frank is well versed in the Smartcool technology already."

Frank Lawrence comments, "Smartcool is a great fit for me. Its Canadian, it offers unbelievable ROI for its clients and it saves the environment. In my 25 years in technology consultation I believe Smartcool is my best career option as it peaks both my passion for technology, combined with the fact that it is one of the few products on the market that actually have 'Show Me' Value."

About Frank Lawrence

Frank attended Carleton University before finding his passion for technology at Algonquin College in Business Information Systems. Frank is a passionate leader with first class communication skills and a long track record of successful management. Frank is a strategic and operational leader, with extensive North American and international business management experience. He is highly regarded as a visionary creator of strategies and business plans which have consistently delivered record-setting corporate achievements in revenue growth and profit enhancements for the companies who have received his services.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSC) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3 and ESM are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

