Smartcool Appoints Haiwen (Helen) Qian as Executive VP Business Development

Sales Strategies to Focus on North America and Chinese Markets

Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Haiwen (Helen) Qian as its new Executive VP Business Development.

Helen's responsibilities will include the development of new marketing and sales strategies for the company in North America and the development of opportunities in China. With an initial focus on the North American marketplace, Helen will head up the company's new initiative of direct sales to end users. She will be developing a sales team of agents responsible for initiating customer contact for Smartcool's proprietary compressor optimization technology. The markets of particular interest are in commercial refrigeration, heat pumps and air conditioning as well as cooling applications in industrial processes.

Ted Konyi commented, "Helen brings a track record of successfully building several businesses as well as success in the investment community. Her skill in the development and execution of marketing and sales programs should aid in Smartcool growing its revenue and profitability, leading to enhanced shareholder value. We welcome Helen to the company as a valuable new team member."

About Helen Qian

Haiwen Qian was educated at Tianjin University of China with an Electronic Engineering degree. During her 20 Years in various business ventures in Canada, she has founded and operated successful business in Manufacturing, Educational training and International Trading. She is an independent investor and a business consultant. She has been involved in numerous business development projects for North American companies. She has extensive experience in assisting North American companies to become established, funded and to set up operations in China.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSC) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3 and ESM are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

