SmartDraw Software Launches SmartDraw 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - SmartDraw Software today announced the availability of SmartDraw 2017, the latest edition of the popular drawing software used by more than one million users worldwide and 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies. SmartDraw 2017, which includes SmartDraw Cloud, allows users to easily create powerful visuals from any platform, including PC, Mac and mobile devices.

"SmartDraw 2017 is a great value proposition," says Paul Stannard, founder and CEO of SmartDraw Software. "We've added hundreds and hundreds of new, professionally designed templates, dramatically improved our CAD and floorplan features, and have made it easy for site administrators to control access and documents."

SmartDraw 2017 includes:

Over 700 new templates for infographics and presentations.

New floor plan and CAD features including scaling and AutoCAD® import

Visio® import (including stencils) and export

New administrative controls for site licenses

Powerful sharing with embeddable widgets for your blog and websites

Full Google integration so you can insert diagrams into Google Docs™ and Sheets™

Versioning for SmartDraw Cloud documents

Improved electrical engineering linking behavior and network design content

Cloud improvements including ungrouping of complex symbols and Asian character support





People looking to create powerful visuals have downloaded SmartDraw more than 24 million times over the past 20 years. Much more powerful than Microsoft Visio, SmartDraw offers 4,500 smart templates for more than 70 different kinds of visuals such as flowcharts, project charts, org charts, floor plans, CAD drawings and more. With 34,000 professionally designed symbols, SmartDraw makes it easy to quickly create complex, powerful visuals.

Get more insight on what's new in SmartDraw 2017: https://www.smartdraw.com/whats-new/

About SmartDraw

SmartDraw has spent the last 23 years helping organizations create complex, powerful visuals quickly and easily. SmartDraw visuals help to clarify communication, improve operations, implement plans and complete projects on time. Three-fourths of Fortune 500 companies use SmartDraw, as do more than 250,000 public, private and government organizations worldwide. Founded in 1994, SmartDraw is privately held, with headquarters in San Diego, California. For more information or to download a free trial of SmartDraw, please visit www.SmartDraw.com.