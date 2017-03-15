SmarTech Publishing: 3D Printing Continues to Make Progress in the Oil and Gas Industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Recent announcement by BP and GE illustrate that additive manufacturing/3D printing continues to make strong progress in the oil and gas industry. SmarTech Publishing's report "Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in Oil & Gas Markets 2016: A Ten-Year Forecast," sets out where the money will be made and lost in this important sector of the additive manufacturing industry, projecting that revenues will reach approximately US $1.4 billion by 2025.

SmarTech Publishing's new report is the only comprehensive market study of 3DP/AM in the oil and gas industry and includes:

A comprehensive analysis of the oil and gas industry and its current operating structure specifically as it relates to adoption of various 3DP technologies, software, and services. This analysis utilizes SmarTech Publishing's proprietary 3DP adoption model for the oil and gas industry, designed to gauge current and future use of 3DP. The report also shows how challenges in the field are matched with potential opportunities for printed parts, models, and tooling

Ten-year forecasts of the revenues that can be expected from this interesting sector. These projections cover all relevant technologies, materials, and estimations of printed part volumes. The data in the report will provide improved understanding of what is truly capable with 3DP in the oil and gas industry, as well as a detailed exploration of potential areas of application in order to jump-start internal research and development activities within the Industry

Case studies of what firms are already achieving from deploying 3D printing in the oil and gas industry. The reader of this report will also gain a better understanding of how 3DP will make a transition to oil and gas industry use and how the industry will use 3DP especially for printed metal components and increasing opportunities for large print volumes

Guidance on how 3DP firms can help message their products for the oil and gas industry and how to get the Industry behind 3DP

This report details the most comprehensive collection of areas of exploration for 3DP in specific oil and gas equipment, systems, and sectors from upstream to midstream and beyond.

GE is already printing a variety of metal components for use in its oil and gas operations, while oilfield services companies such as Halliburton are actively exploring the use cases for both rapid prototyping as well as field production of parts. Advocates of AM at these companies believe that 3D printing has the potential to radically alter the cost structure of oil exploration and drilling operations.

This report is intended for marketing and business development executives at 3DP hardware and materials firms who are looking for new business revenues. The report is also meant to be read by professionals in oil and gas Industry to help it better understand the opportunities that AM can bring to the Industry. In addition, SmarTech Publishing also believes that this report will be invaluable reading to firms that are actively involved in investment in either the Oil and Gas Industry, or 3DP or both.

