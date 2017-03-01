Smartling Chosen by CIOReview as One of 20 Most Promising Textile and Apparel Solution Providers in 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Smartling, a translation technology and service innovator, has been shortlisted by CIOReview magazine as one of the '20 Most Promising Textile and Apparel Solution Providers 2017.' CIOReview named Smartling as a finalist for this distinction based on the company's expertise in providing innovative translation management solutions to companies in the textile and apparel industry.

"Being recognized by CIOReview in this fashion is a testament to our exceptionally talented and hard-working developers and product teams," said Jack Welde, co-founder and chief executive officer for Smartling. "The textile and apparel industry is an important market for us, particularly companies that have global aspirations and need an easy, automated way to localize website and mobile app content."

A recent example of Smartling innovation is the company's proprietary Mobile Delivery Network, which promises to save mobile marketers and localization managers significant time, effort and cost typically associated with updating existing translations and releasing new languages to global audiences. For international mobile app and gaming consumers, the Smartling Mobile Delivery Network dramatically shortens the time from content creation until it can be localized and delivered to them in their native languages.

"Smartling has shown the ability to delight customers while facilitating return on investments through strategic relationships, products and services," commented Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "We hope this recognition will help bring more brand awareness to Smartling in the textile and apparel market as the company continues to expand in this sector."

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Textile and Apparel Solution Providers 2017" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com

About Smartling

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so that companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize their websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement.

Customer deployments include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. With Smartling, global brands have access to multiple pricing plans customized to suit their specific needs, enabling more control over translation costs. For more information, please visit www.smartling.com or contact us at hi@smartling.com or 1-866-707-6278.