NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Smartling today announced that it has been recognized for the second time as a Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking of the fastest growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors. Award winners were selected based on three-year fiscal year revenue growth. With this award, Smartling maintains its top position as the fastest-growing technology company in the localization and translation industry.

For more than 20 years, Deloitte has recognized the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America. Award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016. Overall, the 2017 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135 percent to 59,093 percent in the 2013 to 2016 time frame, with a median growth rate of 380 percent.

"Being named by Deloitte to this prestigious list of technology companies is truly an honor and indicative of our employees' dedication, talent and passion for innovation," said Smartling founder and CEO Jack Welde. "We believe that our Translation Management Platform is the most sophisticated software tool in the translation sector. With our unique combination of technology and human translators, Smartling eliminates content localization barriers that can impact the ability of global brands to attract and retain customers in global markets."

In addition to providing data-driven and highly automated translation services, Smartling recently introduced its industry-leading Quality Confidence Score™ (QCS), a proprietary machine-learning algorithm that aggregates data gathered from billions of translated words to predict and improve translation quality.

Earlier this week, Smartling released findings of a new study that showed content localization is a top priority for global brands, with 94 percent of marketers surveyed in the U.S. and Europe citing plans to increase spending on content localization in the coming year. The survey, commissioned by Smartling and conducted by IDG Research, examines how marketers are localizing content for a global audience to catalyze growth and increase revenue opportunities.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte has recognized the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America for more than 20 years. These impressive tech companies represent the leaders in their category, at the cutting edge of innovation transforming the way we do business. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. For additional details on the Technology Fast 500, including the complete list and qualifying criteria, go to: www.fast500.com.

