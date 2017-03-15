Smartling to Showcase Language Translation Technology at Adobe Summit 2017

A Gold Sponsor, Smartling also to Host Panel Session Titled "Engaging Everywhere: Delighting Global Customers with Localized Adobe Experience Manager Sites"

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Smartling, a translation technology and service innovator, today revealed plans to showcase how its Translation Connector integrates with Adobe Experience Manager to provide global brands with a powerful solution for managing multilingual content. Experience Manager provides a central hub to create, manage, and deliver digital experiences across websites, mobile sites, and on-site screens. A gold-level event sponsor, Smartling demos will take place in booth #330 and the company's VIP suite at Adobe Summit -- The Digital Marketing Conference -- March 19-23 in Las Vegas.

Smartling invites Summit attendees to join CEO Jack Welde, Irina Guseva of Adobe, Chris Hamilton of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and other notable co-hosts for panel session S4600 "Engaging Everywhere: Delighting Global Customers with Localized AEM Sites." The session is free to Summit attendees and will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m. For details and to register to attend this session or schedule a demo please visit the Smartling sign-up page.

In this panel session for international marketers, developers, and localization managers eager to attract global customers, attendees will learn how:

Experience Manager's native localization architecture seamlessly extends to leverage specialized translation management tools

A tech-driven, agile translation strategy can make projects more manageable and teams more accountable. Brands like IHG and Cognizant have accelerated time-to-market, preserved content quality, and enhanced their decision-making capabilities

"Creating a consistent brand experience that engages global customers can be difficult to achieve," said Jerome Agnola, senior director of business development for Smartling. "Localizing websites, mobile apps and other digital content requires companies with international growth aspirations to not only speak the native language but adopt the local culture as well. The combined Smartling and Experience Manager solution gives brands a platform to make all of this possible."

The Smartling Translation Connector is easily installed with minimal developer support and quickly extends customers' Experience Manager systems with automated access to submit and manage content for translation by chosen translation providers. Smartling's Translation Connector supports content submissions and integrates with the Human Translation API available in Experience Manager 6.1 and 6.2.

The key benefits of Smartling for Adobe Experience Manager include:

Ability to easily manage translations directly from Experience Manager

Complete control and visibility

High-quality and in-context translations

Mobile localization solution

Analytics, benchmarks and insights

"Due largely to its cloud-first approach, interest by Adobe customers in leveraging Smartling's Translation Connector Experience Manager integration is steadily increasing," stated Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy for Adobe. "Smartling is agnostic about who our customers choose for their translations; their own preferred language service providers or thousands of high-quality, certified professional human translators that are enabled on the Smartling platform."

Smartling's Translation Management Platform is a powerful solution that combines business process automation with professional translators. Smartling integrates seamlessly with all major content platforms, streamlining the translation creation and management process.

To learn more, please visit Smartling for Adobe Experience Manager.

About Smartling

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so that companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize their websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement.

Customer deployments include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. With Smartling, global brands have access to multiple pricing plans customized to suit their specific needs, enabling more control over translation costs. For more information, please visit www.smartling.com or contact us at hi@smartling.com or 1-866-707-6278.