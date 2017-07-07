SmartMetric Completes First Large Production of It's Biometric Fingerprint Credit Card

World First Credit Card With a Biometric Fingerprint Reader Inside the Card Powered by a Rechargeable Battery -- Allowing the Card to Scan, Match and Identify the Card Holder Prior to the Card Being Inserted Into ATM's and Point of Sale Readers

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - SmartMetric, Inc. ( OTCQB : SMME) - As of June 2017, SmartMetric has successfully mass manufactured it's biometric fingerprint activated credit card. After years of research and development that has involved the creation of our fully functional fingerprint scanner thinner than a third the thickness of a credit card, we are excited to announce that we have concluded our first large scale production. While in the past we have been able to make very low volumes it is another thing for us to be able to do mass production runs in the volumes required by card issuers, said today SmartMetric's President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

"After many years of confronting and overcoming one engineering issue after another, it is incredible for us to have finally achieved our goal in making a production credit card with our inbuilt super thin fingerprint scanner. We can now move forward with sales and marketing with card issuing financial institutions but as well adapt our biometric cards for other significantly large markets in the cyber and physical security industries," stated SmartMetric's President.

More than $3 trillion dollars are transacted annually in the United States using credit cards. Our technology is designed to bring biometric security to the common credit card and in so doing, helping to provide greater payment security for card issuers and users alike, Chaya Hendrick said.

Using a small square sensor that is on the top of the card a user simply places their finger or thumb on the sensor which in turn scans, matches and then activates the user's card. The biometric scan and match is done in less than 0.25 seconds enabling a frictionless process for the consumer. In the time it takes for the card user to reach across and insert their card into a point of sale reader or ATM, the person's fingerprint has been scanned and matched and given a positive biometric match, the card is then activated to then perform the card payment transaction.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint technology inside the credit card works with existing chip card readers so no new equipment by banks or retailers is needed. The card itself is the biometric reader and works seamlessly with existing payment point of sale readers.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric card:

Illustration of the SmartMetric Biometric Payments Card -- https://youtu.be/zSX59uHoHqU

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.