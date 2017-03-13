SmartREIT Announces $150 Million Series Q Senior Unsecured Debentures Issue

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) -

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartREIT") (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that it has agreed to issue $150 million aggregate principal amount of Series Q senior unsecured debentures on an underwritten basis that will carry a coupon rate of 2.876% and will mature on March 21, 2022. The offering is being underwritten by a syndicate co-led and book-run by Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets, CIBC, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. The offering is expected to close on or about March 21, 2017. It is expected that the debentures will be rated BBB by DBRS Limited.

The net proceeds to SmartREIT from the sale of the Series Q debentures will be used for the redemption of its $150 million 3.385% Series J senior unsecured debentures due December 1, 2017.

This offering is being made by way of a prospectus supplement to SmartREIT's existing $2 billion short form base shelf prospectus filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The terms of the offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with Canadian securities regulators.

