SmartREIT Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Smart Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the three months and year ending December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

SmartREIT will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartREIT's senior management.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-800-274-0251. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating. A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, February 16, 2017 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (ET) through to 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 23, 2017. To access the recording, please call 1-888-203-1112 and enter the Replay Passcode 9639106#.

