Smartronix Announces the Award of DoD On-Site Managed Services

HOLLYWOOD, MD--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Smartronix, a global information technology (IT) and engineering solutions provider, today announced their selection by the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide On-Site Managed Services (OMS). This competitive task order was awarded under the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center's CIO-SP3 government-wide acquisition contract. OMS will provide secure, on-premises cloud capabilities, such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), for the DoD and approved mission partners. The task order will be completed by Smartronix's Cloud Assured™ business unit in collaboration with the Dell Technologies family of businesses.

"We are excited to bring this game-changing, on-premises secure cloud capability to the DoD and mission partners. Smartronix's cloud success with commercial and federal civilian clients is a direct result of our support of DoD enterprise network architecture, management, migration, and defense," said John Parris, CEO, Smartronix. "We are proud to have the opportunity to leverage best practices developed across our business base to provide 'as-a-service' offerings to the DoD."

Smartronix, in collaboration with its partners in the Dell Technologies family of businesses -- including Dell EMC, Virtustream, and VMware -- will develop and deliver this uniquely dedicated solution, which will include Cloud Foundry, the industry-standard platform for cloud native applications. Dell EMC will provide essential compute, storage, and networking solutions. Virtustream will provide private on-premises enterprise-class IaaS technology, and VMware will integrate its infrastructure solutions into the service.

Smartronix's OMS solution, which will be developed by the team, offers the DoD a major leap forward in application modernization while driving efficiencies and cost savings via a secure, fully managed, on-premises, cloud infrastructure. Once deployed, this DoD community cloud will be capable of hosting Impact-Level 4/5 (IL4/5) NIPRNet workloads from within DoD datacenters; and it will eventually include Impact Level 6 (IL6) (SIPRNet), eliminating the need for a Cloud Access Point (CAP) and reducing latency for mission-critical workloads.

In a departure from traditional models, OMS will provide "true" consumption-based billing IaaS via the Virtustream platform. OMS will be built upon industry standards that leverage the existing knowledge base of the DoD cyber workforce. OMS also will include Cloud Foundry PaaS with the goal of application accreditation within weeks for re-use throughout the DoD. Once deployed and accredited within DoD datacenters, OMS will have inherent physical security and cyber defenses provided by the DoD as well as enterprise-grade service level agreements (SLAs).

About Smartronix

Smartronix is a mid-sized, U.S.-owned, global IT and engineering solutions provider, headquartered in Hollywood, Maryland and specializing in Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Health IT, Network Operations, and Mission-Focused Engineering. Smartronix's Cloud Assured™ business unit specializes in shaping IT transformation through cloud-based solutions, solves complex business challenges, and provides the agility of a cloud-born integrator coupled with the maturity and experience of a 20+-year Enterprise IT services firm.