Smell Your Way to a Better Mood

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - (Family Features) Though often taken for granted, smell is a powerful sense, especially when a gentle scent can instantly transport your mind to another time and place. From retrieving pleasant memories to boosting your mood, your sense of smell plays an important role in your overall well-being.

The scents you detect are actually tiny molecules that interact with sensory centers in your brain to elicit responses, such as happiness, relaxation or stimulation. For centuries, smell has been associated with healing practices. Today, the restorative and uplifting benefits of smell can be found throughout everyday life. Next time you're feeling down or need to soothe your mind, turn to one of these aromatic options:

Light candles with a soft, calming scent to relax and unwind. Try lighting the candle when you walk in the door from a long day, and by the time you've changed into some comfy clothes, the aroma should begin to fill the air.

Take a warm shower and lather up with a scent-driven body wash, such as Softsoap Honey Creme & Lavender or Blooming Jasmine & Plum Moisturizing Body Wash. Inspired by trending ingredients and crafted with real extracts of honey, lavender, jasmine and plum, these body washes can create an invigorating sensory experience that moisturizes and cleanses your skin.

Energize your morning with a vibrant air freshener in your car. According to the National Sleep Foundation, scents like citrus, rosemary, peppermint and eucalyptus are stimulants that can help you shake off sleepiness and put some pep in your step. In fact, fruity smells like citrus actually stimulate serotonin, the brain's "happy" chemical.

A fresh bouquet of flowers is an instant mood-booster, but not just because of their beauty. Numerous studies have shown the emotional benefits of a vase filled with fresh blooms. Take that goodwill a step further by taking a trip to a flower market to purchase fresh flowers with fragrant qualities that can brighten your desk or a room at home.

It may be the anticipation of a tasty treat to come, or maybe it's the connection to childhood memories with a beloved relative, but few can resist the smell of homemade treats baking in the oven. Of course you can cheat and light a candle or burn wax or oil that mimics the scent, but nothing comes close to the therapy of freeing your hands and mind to bake and create that delicious aroma on your own.

Find more scents to move your mood at softsoap.com.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.