Smith System and GreenRoad to Host Live Webinar on Innovations in Driver Safety and Fleet Training

Global Authorities on Smart Mobility Usher in New Techniques for Optimizing Zero Fatality Initiatives

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - GreenRoad, the leader in driver safety technology, announced today that it will host a live complimentary webinar titled, "How Smith System and GreenRoad are Empowering Fleets to Keep Mobile Workers Safe and Engaged With Gamification, Real-Time Contextual Coaching and Fleet Safety Training and Technology," on Tuesday, May 9th at 10:00 AM CDT. The webinar will highlight best practices for implementing an effective driver safety program and techniques on how integrating driver training can improve the overall safety of any organization.

"According to the NHTSA, 94 percent of the accidents in the U.S. are due to driver errors. The GreenRoad and Smith System partnership provides essential tools and instructor led training to both the drivers and executives to reduce these errors by 60-70 percent, resulting in real savings in both lives and dollars for any organization interested in making our roads safer for their employees and their families," states Zeev Braude, CEO of GreenRoad.

In the webinar, attendees will hear about the advantages of driver focused programs, gamification, event based training and real-time in-cab coaching. In addition, attendees will also learn about the latest innovations and trends in smart mobility and driver training that are helping fleets around the world reduce risk and save money through more efficient operations.

Join industry experts as they provide valuable information on:

The impact of driver related errors on businesses

How instructor led training and in-cab technology combined can shield organizations from driver related risk

Steps to mitigate driver risk in real time

How increased driver safety can improve customer satisfaction

How gamification is changing performance, engagement, motivation and retention

How to improve overall driver safety with minimal investment

New Trends in fleet mobility and safety

To register for the event, please visit this LINK. Five lucky participants will also be chosen during the live webinar for a Tango Gift Card just for attending.

About GreenRoad

GreenRoad, the global leader in driver behavior technology, improves driving safety and reduces operational costs by creating predictable and standardized driving across the organization. GreenRoad's safety platform combines driving behavior and vehicle data with location-based insights to give companies a clear picture of their workforce's driving performance while providing drivers with real-time feedback for sustainable improvement. The company focuses on serving commercial and enterprise fleets, shared mobility providers and vehicle manufacturers. For more information about GreenRoad's fleet management solutions, please visit www.greenroad.com.

About Smith System

Smith System was founded 65 years ago as the nation's first fleet driver safety training organization offering on-road, hands-on safety education techniques for experienced drivers. Smith System and Smith System Certified Customer Trainers deliver behind the wheel instruction to more than 250,000 fleet drivers annually. Smith is the only global on-road training organization regularly delivering content in 100 countries and 22 languages. Smith provides services to more than half of the current Fortune 500® fleets and in 2012 was the first company to integrate on-road driver training with telematics, driver scoring metrics and predictive risk analysis. In addition to its on-road training and fleet monitoring services, the company offers E-Learning translated in 15 languages and an extensive DVD library.