Smyril Line Cargo Works with Globe Tracker to Modernize Their Reefer Fleet with Telematics Solution

TORSHAVN, FAROE ISLANDS and COPENHAGEN, DENMARK--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Faroese Shipping line Smyril Line Cargo has announced that it will work with Globe Tracker to install tracking, monitoring and control devices that provide two way communications with the refrigeration units along with independent wireless sensors that continuously provide sensor data even when the reefers are not powered externally. This will provide 100% temperature and other sensor data at the cargo level for their customers.

"We have looked around for some time for the right product and partner for our reefer fleet. Globe Tracker's solution has really impressed us. We wanted a solution that is future proof and offers necessary flexibility," says Halgir Dahl Olesen, Managing Director at Smyril Line Cargo.

"We could not be more pleased that Smyril Line has chosen us to be their trusted fleet wide telematics solutions provider. As we continue to innovate we will make sure that Smyril Line always has the best technology available so they can leverage a modern and connected fleet to increase efficiencies and cut costs while providing cutting edge services for their customers," notes Jákup Lamhauge, CEO of Globe Tracker.

This announcement is one of the first in the Nordics for fleet wide deployment of reefer telematics with wireless in-cargo sensing capability.

About Smyril Line

Smyril Line was established in 1982 and is today an international company with offices in the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Germany and Denmark. Today P/F Smyril Line is a well-reputed shipping company linking the North Atlantic and continental Europe. Smyril Line's primary business areas are travel and freight transport in the North Atlantic.

About Globe Tracker

Globe Tracker is a leading global provider of sensor-based tracking, monitoring, and supply chain analytics solutions specializing in Cold Chain, Security and Visibility. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with offices in Faroe Islands, Iceland, Canada, and the US.