SnapLogic and Reltio Expand Partnership to Simplify Enterprise Data Management

Reltio Embeds SnapLogic's Enterprise Integration Platform to Easily Connect Data Sources, Accelerate Time-to-Value

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - SnapLogic, the leader in self-service integration, and Reltio today announced an expanded partnership to simplify enterprise data management based on their fast-growing cloud platforms, helping customers ensure connectivity, consistency and reliability of information across on-premise and cloud applications and data sources.

Specifically, the two companies will embed SnapLogic's enterprise integration platform with Reltio Cloud, providing Reltio customers with a fast and easy path to integrate data sources with no coding -- and an onramp to broader usage of SnapLogic's Enterprise Integration Cloud. The two companies will also pursue joint sales, marketing and customer success programs to grow the market for self-service integration and data-driven business applications.

Several joint customers, including AstraZeneca, ClubCorp and Shutterstock, already use SnapLogic and Reltio in concert to quickly and easily connect data sources to Reltio Cloud, accelerating data flow across the enterprise and enabling faster, more reliable business insight and operational execution. Executives from SnapLogic, Reltio and several customers will share best practices here next week at the first ever Modern Data Management Summit, hosted by Reltio:

Manish Sood, Reltio's CEO, will deliver Monday's opening keynote on "Being Data-Driven in the Age of Modern Data Management"

Patrick Benson, ClubCorp's CIO, will deliver Monday's lunch keynote about "Teeing Up Data to Drive Business Agility & Customer Self Service"

Ravi Dharnikota, SnapLogic's head of enterprise architecture, will lead a session Tuesday about "Modern Data Integration for the Cloud"

Matt Gagan, Reltio's Senior Solutions Consultant, will follow Ravi Dharnikota's session with "A Deep Dive into Modern Data Management for Consumer 360"

"Reltio is architected to provide reliable data, relevant insights, and ultimately recommended actions to both IT and business teams," said Dharma Subramanian, director of applications product management at Reltio. "Embedding SnapLogic gives our customers an out-of-the-box capability to easily share data across systems for operational execution and analytical insight, while maintaining data consistency and reliability."

"Companies can no longer afford the time, cost or complexity of code-based integration," said Craig Stewart, vice president of product management at SnapLogic. "Partnering with Reltio gets self-service integration into more customers' hands, so we can break down technology barriers and help more enterprises get the right data to the right people at the right time."

Reltio saw significant growth in 2016, adding customers in technology, retail, media, entertainment, transportation and insurance. Within the past year, Reltio was named a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management, Q1 2016" and as one of five top innovators in the "IDC Innovators: Platform as a Service, 2016" report. Several other analysts and experts have published reports highlighting Reltio's capabilities as a leader in master data management (MDM), with modern data management capabilities that go beyond master data, including IDC, Constellation Research, Ovum, 451 Research and Bloor Research.

SnapLogic likewise had a record 2016, adding more than 300 new customers including significant wins with Clorox, Del Monte, Denny's, Groupon, Magellan Health, McKinsey, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Wendy's. SnapLogic's platform was recognized as one of five leaders in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), and one of five "solutions to know" on the Constellation ShortList for iPaaS.

SnapLogic's Enterprise Integration Cloud accelerates data and process flow across cloud and on-premise applications, data warehouses, big data streams and IoT deployments. Unlike traditional integration software that requires painstaking, hand-crafted coding by teams of developers, SnapLogic makes it fast and easy to create scalable data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time. Codeless integration eliminates "technical debt" while enabling analysts, data scientists and business users to create integrations in hours using visual drag-and-drop software. Under the hood, SnapLogic's powerful data streaming architecture delivers real-time processing with high throughput for faster data movement across the enterprise.

About Reltio

Reltio delivers reliable data, relevant insights and recommended actions so companies can be right faster. Reltio Cloud combines data-driven applications with modern data management for better planning, customer engagement and risk management. Reltio enables IT to streamline data management for a complete view across all sources and formats at scale, while sales, marketing and compliance teams use data-driven applications to predict, collaborate and respond to opportunities in real-time. Companies of all sizes, including leading Fortune 500 companies in healthcare and life sciences, media & entertainment, hospitality, distribution, insurance, personal care, and retail rely on Reltio. For more information visit www.reltio.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data and things. Hundreds of customers across the Global 2000 - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Capital One, GameStop, Verizon and Wendy's - rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at www.snaplogic.com.

