SnapLogic CEO to Offer Guidance on Multi-Cloud Strategies at Web Summit 2017

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced that the company's chairman and CEO, Gaurav Dhillon, will present at Web Summit 2017, the largest technology conference in the world. The 2017 Web Summit, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal from November 6-9, will unite nearly 60,000 business and technology professionals to share the knowledge, resources and contacts to become leaders in the industry.

Dhillon's keynote, "Avoiding cloud lock-in with a multi-cloud strategy," will showcase the latest innovations from the leading cloud platform vendors and help organizations design an effective multi-cloud strategy, allowing the deployment of the right cloud platform for the right job while retaining flexibility and control. Attendees will also gain new insights to take advantage of flexible pricing options, mitigate risk and system failure, and tap new technology innovations to increase speed and agility as they pursue their digital transformation goals.

"Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud dominate as the cloud platforms used by businesses worldwide," says Dhillon. "With the right multi-cloud strategies, businesses can deploy the right cloud for the right job while assuaging any fears of vendor lock-in."

SnapLogic Keynote at Web Summit 2017:

WHAT: "Avoiding cloud lock-in with a multi-cloud strategy," presented by Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic WHEN: Wednesday, November 8 at 3:25 p.m. GMT WHERE: Web Summit 2017, SaaS Monster stage; Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers -- including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's -- rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

About WebSummit

Since its founding in 2009, Web Summit has grown from 400 attendees to over 60,000 attendees from more than 150 countries. No technology conference has ever grown so large so fast. Web Summit has become "Europe's largest and most important technology marketplace." An unrivalled global meeting place for the world's most disruptive technology companies and those interested in how that disruption can transform their businesses and their lives.