SnapLogic Strengthens EMEA Leadership Team with Appointment of Neerav Shah

Shah brings 20 years of experience in complex, high-value enterprise sales to accelerate SnapLogic's growth in EMEA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced that it has appointed Neerav Shah as VP of EMEA Sales. Shah has more than 20 years' experience in complex, high-value enterprise sales across a range of technologies, including social media and online community management platforms, mobile and fixed line device management systems, network and systems management solutions, and more. He has proven experience helping startups new to EMEA build and grow high-performing sales teams which surpass expectations and achieve above industry customer retention rates.

Shah said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the SnapLogic team at such a pivotal time in the company's growth. It's a real opportunity for me to make a significant contribution to a fast-growing, innovative company that is making waves in the app and data integration space. With the explosion of new cloud apps, big data sources, IoT devices and more, companies are realizing the critical need for a modern, self-service, cloud-based integration platform that only SnapLogic provides, and I'm looking forward to driving further growth across Europe."

Prior to joining SnapLogic, Shah was Sales Director in the UK, Northern Europe & Africa for Lithium Technologies. A founding member of Lithium's team in the region, Shah helped grow the company from startup to an established leader in the social media and community management platform space. Earlier in his career, Neerav held sales management positions at Alcatel-Lucent Motive, KPMG, and IBM Tivoli Systems.

Shah's appointment comes during a period of rapid growth for SnapLogic. In the past year, SnapLogic has added UK-based multinational public transport company Arriva, law firm Freshfields, energy consultancy Inenco, and global pharmaceutical business AstraZeneca, among others, to its increasingly diverse customer-base. SnapLogic has also signed new partnerships with TCS, Tech Mahindra, PWC and others in the region.

Allen Lovett, SVP of Global Field Operations at SnapLogic, said: "We're very pleased to welcome Neerav to the SnapLogic team. He joins us during an exciting period of growth for the company and we know he'll help take us to even greater heights. With his years of enterprise experience and proven track record building exceptional, customer-focused sales teams across the region, we have full confidence he will play a critical role in our continued expansion across EMEA."

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, and devices with no coding. Hundreds of customers across the Global 2000 -- including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's -- rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our blog, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.