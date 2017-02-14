Snaplytics Releases Largest Survey Report Ever on Snapchat Trends among Brands

Analytics company study analyzes 217,000 Snaps from 500 brands running native Snapchat accounts, highlights metrics that matter for effective Snapchat strategies

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Originally thought of as a social network mostly geared toward teenagers, now millennials are engaging with Snapchat. In fact, businesses are quickly taking notice of the fastest growing social media site and the many benefits it offers. Snaplytics, the SaaS company offering Snapchat marketing insights, is releasing the most comprehensive survey of Snapchat data ever to better understand how brands are using the social site to communicate in a direct form with their followers -- without getting too personal. In a survey of 500 brands with 24,180 Snapchat stories and a total of 217,000 Snaps, the Snaplytics Report finds that organizations are learning how to use Snapchat to reach target audiences in a way that is more 'at eye level' and supplies details on the most effective ways to leverage the platform.

"Snapchat is unique because it allows businesses to connect with people in the moment and offer a different brand experience," said Thomas Cilius, founder and CEO, Snaplytics. "It's the only social network where marketers aren't seeing a decline in reach. With 161M daily active users on Snapchat, brands are quickly learning this is the go-to outlet because it allows them to engage their brand ambassadors and deliver content that really resonates with people, in real-time."

As brands are still figuring out the best way to incorporate Snapchat into their marketing toolbox, the report offers important data regarding the experience these 500 brands are having with their Snapchat campaigns:

61 percent of the content posted by brands on Snapchat are videos. This is a 5 percent increase from the first quarter of 2016.

The number of snaps in a story averages around 11 snaps per update.

Consistency and ongoing activity is key. Brands post, on average, content two times a week.

Completion rate, or the number of people viewing the whole story, climbed to 88% compared to 84% the previous quarter.

The Report also provides insights, metrics and analysis regarding what brands must consider as they develop their Snapchat marketing strategy:

The best approaches to growing a follower base (followers find brands by Username 64% of the time)

What is the most effective rate of posting to keep your followers excited and engaged and what days are the best for posting and why

How different types of brands and organizations differ in their Snapchat marketing approaches and why

Which type of media works best on Snapchat

"It is essential for marketers to be creative and build followers quickly since our research shows that recommendations and calls-to-action made through Snapchat are much stronger than what is accomplished with Facebook or Instagram," Cilius continued.

To learn more or view the entire report: http://education.snaplytics.io/snapchat-quarterly-report-q4-16/

Infographic available here: http://blog.snaplytics.io/snapchat-quarterly-report-q4-16/

Images, report, graphs available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B2Gbw-RoKLw-d2FBZmV3cFV3V2c?usp=sharing

About Snaplytics

Snaplytics is a SaaS company providing Snapchat analytics, insights and publishing for brands running or planning to run native accounts on Snapchat. With the technology developed by Snaplytics, brands can obtain usage statistics, including views, average number of screenshots per story, and average story duration, and gain industry benchmarks to help determine if they are creating compelling campaigns and reaching their target audiences. For more information, visit http://snaplytics.io.